Sherman Involved in DUI Hit-And-Run Prior to Domestic Violence Arrest

The details surrounding an early morning incident that involved former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman are growing progressively worse.

News broke that police had booked Sherman on the official charge of “Burglary Domestic Violence” at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. local time Wednesday, July 14, following an altercation at a Seattle residence approximately four hours earlier.

However, as more facts emerged, it became clear that the inciting event took place approximately one hour before the domestic incident and involved a car crash.

Authorities Recommend Further Charges of DUI, Hit-And-Run For Sherman

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told The Mercury News that Sherman is suspected of crashing his vehicle into a construction site off of a highway in Redmond, WA, a little before 1 a.m. local time Wednesday. His was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Sherman then allegedly tried to drive away from the scene of the crash but being unable, ultimately left on foot. Police added that they suspect Sherman was driving under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the collision. A blood sample has been taken and results are pending.

Police added that no one was injured in the crash. However, authorities are recommending Sherman face additional charges of DUI and Hit-And-Run, both of which are misdemeanors. The domestic violence incident is being investigated as a possible felony.

Domestic Violence Incident Allegedly Followed Sherman’s DUI Hit-And-Run

Authorities reported that approximately one hour after the single-vehicle crash, at around 2 a.m., a 911 call was made from a Seattle residence. The caller, not identified by authorities, told emergency services that an adult male was attempting to force his way into the home. The caller then identified the suspect as a family member who did not live at the residence in question.

When officers arrived on the scene, Sherman was outside the home. According to police, he “fought” with officers, though it was not specified whether the argument was verbal, physical, or both. Alleged assault of a police officer has not yet been mentioned by authorities as a reason for Sherman’s arrest, nor have any other related crimes.