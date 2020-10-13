49ers Reveal Setback With Richard Sherman & Updated Return Timeline

The San Francisco 49ers previously indicated Richard Sherman had a chance to play against the Rams in Week 6, but Kyle Shanahan revealed the shutdown cornerback had a recent setback with his calf injury. Shanahan admitted the team is “not counting on this week” after Sherman suffered “some setbacks last week.”

“Sherm, we were hoping to get him back this week,” Shanahan explained, per USA Today. “Some setbacks last week. The healing hasn’t gone the way we were hoping for. So, I know we’re going to try a few different procedures this week, but I know I’m not counting on him this week. We’ll see how that goes with the new stuff we’re going to try.”

Sherman has not played since Week 1 after the team placed the corner on injured reserve. He is now eligible to return from the injured list as soon as his health allows.

Sherman Will Try Taking New Shots But ‘No Surgeries’

The only good news with the latest update is so far it does not appear that Sherman will need surgery. Shanahan indicated Sherman would try taking a few different shots to help with his recovery.

“He’s getting some shots that he thinks can help in his leg,” Shanahan said, per USA Today. “I’m not sure the names of the shots, but yeah, no surgeries or anything, just different types of shots to see if they can take the inflammation out and stuff like that.”

Sherman previously indicated on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast that he was targeting the upcoming 49ers-Rams matchup in Week 6 as a potential return date. This no longer appears to be a realistic option for his return.

“We’re trying to get that figured out right now,” Sherman previously said. “I’m trying to make it back for that game (on October 18 vs. the Rams). The plan was for me to practice this week. We’re still working through that. This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go.

Jimmy G Could Play This Week vs. Rams

Sherman is just one of several key 49ers players dealing with injuries. Shanahan made the decision to pull Jimmy Garoppolo after the first half against the Dolphins in favor of C.J. Beathard. After the game, Shanahan cited Garoppolo’s ankle injury for the decision, but it also appeared that his play on the field contributed to his benching. Early indications are that Garoppolo will play against the Rams barring a setback.

“Nothing too bad happened,” Shanahan noted, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “We got him out of there before that did, so we’ll see how he is on Wednesday. I expect him to be at least the same, if not better, so hopefully he can get a week of that, and have no setbacks Thursday and Friday, and hopefully we get him out there Sunday night.”

It will be interesting to see how much leeway the 49ers give Garoppolo moving forward. The 49ers appear not to have the most faith in their current quarterback situation in light of the play of all three players in recent weeks.

