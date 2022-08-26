Super Bowl Champ States Interest in Rejoining 49ers to John Lynch

Richard Sherman became a quote magnet and the talk of Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast team debut on August 25 in Houston.

Turns out the Super Bowl champion and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back was also using his new stage for this prime opportunity when general manager John Lynch graced the field podium: A sales pitch to return to the league.

His pitch also comes in the wake of a significant injury update involving one of Sherman’s teammates.

What Sherman Said

The verbose Sherman, expected to share some hard-nosed opinions in his role as a broadcaster, was joined by Lynch alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez and TNF host Charissa Thompson.

Lynch spoke vibrantly to Thompson about the quality of team the 49ers are expected to be with one look at their 2022 roster.

“We’re really excited about this year. We’ve got a good squad. We’re really excited,” Lynch told the crew.

But then came Sherman with his case to rejoin the team he played for from 2018 to 2020.

“Well John, if you’re ever looking for a guy who was on that Super Bowl team who brings a presence, I don’t know anybody, but I’d be happy to answer some calls,” Sherman said, which drew laughs on the set.

Thompson chimed in by jokingly saying “He’s already trying to get out of here. This is his first show and he’s already trying to leave. Unbelievable.”

Sherman also spent some time chatting and interacting with the guys he played with:

He also shared this reunion moment with Deebo Samuel, who Sherman played with for two seasons and was a rookie on the 2019 team that Sherman helped get to Super Bowl 54.

Lynch Updates Key Injury on Defense

If Sherman were to resume his cornerback playing days, he would be walking into a CB unit that’s become younger, deeper and, in the case of fifth round draft pick Samuel Womack, scrappier.

Despite losing their final preseason game 17-0 to the Texans, the secondary was among the highlights of the 49ers. The Texans were bottled to just 82 passing yards and not one opposing receiver surpassed 35 yards. The 49ers broke up three passes and Tarvarius Moore was the recipient of that Womack tipped throw.

While the secondary was one of the few highlights of the loss, Lynch did drop a bombshell involving key defender and captain Jimmie Ward, who has been nursing a hamstring injury. Sherman himself asked about Ward and how the 49ers will treat the injury.

“You know what Jimmie means to us,” Lynch said to Sherman regarding his former teammate. “I don’t think the whole league and all of America knows: He allows us to do what we do. He plays like a safety but he covers like a corner and he’s often times, our best cover man. So it’s a big loss. We’ll have him on the short term IR (injured reserve) for the first four games of the season, which is a huge loss. But we’ve got to find a way to step up.”

Sherman told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network on June 14 that while he was joining the Amazon team, he was still open to an NFL comeback as he’s still considered an unsigned free agent.

The 49ers, though, got production in Houston from Tashaun Gipson at Ward’s spot — finishing second on the team in solo tackles with five.