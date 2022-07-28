Richard Sherman Makes Bold Pick About Key 49ers Unit: ‘Mark it Down’

As the NFL realm learned years ago when he was in his prime: When Richard Sherman talks, the fans and analysts will listen…and become intrigued by what he’s got to say.

Especially when it involves one of his former teams the San Francisco 49ers.

Though he’s still an unsigned free agent who said in June that he would be open to the right opportunity, the future Amazon NFL analyst Sherman still doesn’t shy away from making bold claims online that will garner attention. And one of those claims not only surfaced on the late afternoon of Thursday, July 28, but got Sherman to say these three words: “Mark it down.”

What Sherman Predicts for Key 49ers Unit

Sherman still gives love to the defensive backs. And he’s an ardent believer the 49ers will soon have this title for their defensive backfield:

“Before this season is over there will be a lot of chatter about this 49ers secondary being amongst the best in football. Mark it down,” Sherman tweeted.

He then shared who would step up big this season — newcomer Charvarius Ward and fellow cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, saying how both “are a problem!”

Then, Sherman shined a lot on one of his past teammates and a longtime veteran presence in the secondary who he believes has played at a high level.

“Jimmie Ward has been playing at a Pro Bowl level for years,” Sherman said.

Finally, his final prediction for this 49ers secondary involves one of the younger 49er defenders.

“And look for [safety] Talanoa Hufanga to shine,” Sherman said.

Before this season is over there will be alot of chatter about this @49ers secondary being amongst the best in football. Mark it down. @itslilmooney and @Mannymoseley are a problem! Jimmie Ward has been playing at a ProBowl level for years and look for @TalanoaHufanga to shine — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 28, 2022

Defensive Coordinator Witnessing ‘A Lot of Encouragement’ From Unit

DeMeco Ryans last season had a 49ers DB unit that didn’t have any snatch three interceptions last season.

However, six members of their 2021 defensive backfield got a pick last season and finished sixth overall in passing yards allowed.

A big reason was the fierce pass rush that got linked with stout coverage. But now, Ward comes over via the Kansas City Chiefs to become the newest No. 1 CB. Then there’s a healthier Moseley opposite of him. Ryans was asked on Thursday after practice if he has seen encouragement from this group.

“A lot encouragement,” the returning defensive coordinator said. “I’m really excited and happy about the unit that we have. The guys we have back there with, with [CB Charvarius Ward] Mooney, with [CB Emmanuel Moseley] E-Man, [DB] Jimmie [Ward], [S Talanoa Hufanga] Huf, [DB Tarvarius Moore] T-Moore, all those guys have done a great job. They’re off to a really good start. And all we’re looking for out of those guys is to continue to compete and continue to get better each and every day. And if they do that when we open the season up, we’ll be very happy with where those guys will be.”

Turns out that the secondary was one of the major highlights of training camp practice in Santa Clara. Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, every 49ers quarterback got picked off on the SAP Performance Field — including QB1 Trey Lance.