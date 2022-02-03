Former 49ers CB Richard Sherman Rips Fan Base he Knows Well

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman clearly had an axe to grind with a fan base he’s played in front of.

It’s a base he knows very well — having spent a combined 10 seasons in front of this base while in the NFC West before making his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But this particular group of fans happen to be the first NFL set of fans he got to know. And during his January 28 edition of his podcast, Sherman vehemently went after this legion of fans at the place where he helped form the “Legion of Boom.”

The group of fans he called out? That would be the ones who represent the “12th man.”

Sherman Claims Team Fired Him

Sherman alongside former ‘Hawk Cliff Avril as his guest — who won the 2014 Super Bowl with him over the Denver Broncos — went after the Seattle Seahawk fans for claiming they fired him while taking care of an injury ailment he had.

“They cut me in the middle of Achilles rehab, and then the fans still had the audacity to get mad (that I signed with San Francisco),” Sherman proclaimed. “I didn’t leave, I got fired! To cut somebody in the middle of Achilles rehab, you don’t do that to your enemy!”

But then Sherman didn’t stop piling on the “12th man,” sharing what they “hate” to hear.

“Seattle fans are going to hate to hear this, because its just they hate accountability these days,” Sherman said.

Then came this prediction for one beloved member of the Seahawks and mentioned what their franchise quarterback is starting to likely learn about the city.

“They’re probably going to get rid of Bobby (Wagner),” Sherman predicted. “Russell Wilson is learning that you either leave the hero, or you stay long enough to become the villain.”

Sherman continued his piling, claiming a fair weather nature Seahawk fans have.

“These fans had never won anything before we got here. They went to the Super Bowl in ‘06 and they were happy to be there. And that was their biggest claim,” Sherman mentioned. “Then we get there we win a Super Bowl, we spoil them with historic defense, and then all of a sudden that’s their expectation. Then you got rid of us, then you realized you don’t…you realized we were a once in a generation type talent.”

Sherman Revealed More Truths From his end

From Sherman’s perspective, he believes the Seahawks are running his former quarterback to the ground.

“You have not been anywhere close to a Super Bowl letting Russ cook…you will not be anywhere close to a Super Bowl letting him throw 30-40 times a game, because not only are you stopping the clock, so your defense, your time of possession, your propensity to turn the ball over is going to increase,” Sherman said.

Since leaving the ‘Hawks, the Seahawks went on to three consecutive postseasons without Sherman, but never advanced to the NFC title game. Meanwhile, Sherman has appeared in one Super Bowl (February 2020) without Seattle.

There was one last swipe Sherman made to the franchise and fan base he was once beloved by.

“They haven’t had an All Pro corner since I left,” Sherman said. “They’ve won one playoff game since 2017. The fans got to stop having these weird expectations.”

More from Sherman and Avril can be watched below: