Former Niners’ Pro-Bowler ‘Open’ to Signing With Seahawks

Richard Sherman could be headed to a rival franchise after spending the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeremy Fowler, of ESPN, appeared on SportsCenter Sunday, July 4, where he broke the news that the former All-Pro cornerback could be headed back to the Seattle Seahawks — the team with which Sherman made not only his name, but also two Super Bowls.

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it,” Fowler said. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help.”

Nothing Set in Stone for Sherman as Training Camp Nears

Fowler continued to say that no deal is currently on the table, but there is a chance that something could materialize between Sherman and the Seahawks before the beginning of training camp, which is scheduled for the end of July.

“Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out,” Fowler added. “Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract.”

The 10-year NFL veteran played his first seven seasons in Seattle before joining the 49ers in 2018. During Sherman’s second campaign in the Bay Area the following year, he not only made the Pro-Bowl roster but was also named as a second-team All-Pro performer on the way to his third career Super Bowl appearance.

Sherman suffered a calf injury last season, which sidelined him for 11 games.

Sherman Could Still End up With 49ers This Upcoming Season

Sherman said in an interview with Bloomberg in June that winning a second NFL Championship ring is the primary factor in his free agency decision-making process.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” the cornerback said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Both Seattle and San Francisco are projected for double-digit wins in the 2021 season, and both are expected to challenge for the NFC West Division title assuming their respective rosters remain healthy.

Due to the current construction of the Niners’ roster, Sherman has stated publicly that a return to the Bay Area is not out of the question.

“You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape. It’s like, ah, father time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy. It doesn’t matter what accolades you have, what you put on tape, the numbers. It’s just age sometimes,” Sherman told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in an interview prior to the NFL Draft in April.

“So, I just got to continue to stay in shape, continue to stay ready. Obviously, a return to San Francisco isn’t out of the cards,” Sherman continued. “I’ve had conversations with Seattle. I’ve had conversations with the (New Orleans) Saints, the (Las Vegas) Raiders. We just got to wait to see how things play out. I’m being patient and doing everything I can.”