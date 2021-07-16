New Video Shows Sherman’s Violent Attempts to Enter In-Laws’ Home: Watch

New home surveillance video emerged Thursday, July 15 of former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman attempting to force his way into the Seattle-area home of his in-laws.

Sherman is potentially facing several charges including driving under the influence of an intoxicant, hit-and-run, and domestic violence from multiple alleged incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 14.

The culmination of those events came when he was arrested after showing up at the Washington State home of his wife Ashley Sherman’s (formerly Ashley Moss) family. A portion of the full video can be seen in the tweet from KIRO 7 Seattle below.

Home surveillance video captured Richard Sherman at his in-law's home on Wednesday night. Tonight on KIRO 7 News at 5, after waiving his first court appearance, what's next for the former Seahawk. Full video >> https://t.co/wVuDK6OEaf pic.twitter.com/GXbU31bx9D — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) July 15, 2021

Sherman violently slams his hands and then his body into the door of the home, shouting what sound to be the phrase “Open the door!” among other unintelligible comments. The former All-Pro cornerback’s actions prompted his wife to call 911, which ultimately led to Sherman’s arrest.

Sherman Did Not Harm His Wife, Children in Incident

While Sherman, 33, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, his wife said he did not harm her or the couple’s two children.

Ashley Sherman did say, however, that her husband showed up at the residence drunk, belligerent, and suicidal. Based on the emergency call, the former 49ers defensive back is not a resident of that particular home.

Richard Sherman was initially denied bail after being officially booked into King County Correctional Facility in Seattle on Wednesday morning at 6:08 a.m. Authorities explained that the denial of bail is standard procedure for anyone arrested on domestic violence charges. Those suspects are held until they can appear before a judge, who determines if bail is appropriate.

Sherman eventually made bail and was released from custody Thursday after being brought before a judge. The charges he will ultimately face, if any, are expected to be announced Friday, July 16. While several of the charges that could potentially be filed against Sherman are misdemeanors, at least one, the possible domestic violence charge, would be classified as a felony.

Events Leading Up to Sherman’s Arrest

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told The Mercury News that Sherman is suspected of crashing his vehicle into a construction site off of a highway in Redmond, WA, a little before 1 a.m. local time Wednesday. His was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Sherman then allegedly tried to drive away from the scene of the crash but being unable, ultimately left on foot. Police added that they suspect Sherman was driving under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the collision. A blood sample has been taken and results are pending. Police added that no one was injured in the crash.

A Washington State Trooper, Rick Johnson, released photographs of Sherman’s vehicle on Twitter Thursday.

As promised by @wastatepatrol Captain Mead today at the press conference, here are pictures from the collision involving Richard Sherman early this morning. pic.twitter.com/NcMrnwccsG — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 15, 2021

Authorities reported that approximately one hour after the single-vehicle crash, at around 2 a.m., Sherman’s wife made the 911 call.

When officers arrived on the scene, Sherman was outside the home. According to police, he fought with officers. Sherman was eventually subdued and then transported to a hospital. After being deemed in acceptable physical condition by medical professionals, Sherman was taken by police to King County Correctional Facility.