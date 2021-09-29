Tampa Bay Close to Signing Ex-Niner Star: Report

Former San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman is set to work out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday, September 28.

Tom Pelissero reported that the Bucs are bringing the three-time first-team All Pro in to their facility with the hopes of getting a deal done before the team heads to New England for their Week 4 matchup.

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman is heading to Tampa for a visit with the #Bucs, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

Pelissero also tweeted that the Bucs want to get a deal done as the team knows other organizations are in need of Sherman’s services.

Multiple contenders have been aggressive in their pursuit of Richard Sherman over the past couple weeks. But it's the Super Bowl champs who get him in the building first later today to try to get a deal done. https://t.co/F7R4tcyfG3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

The Super Bowl champions have been one of three teams, along with the 49ers and Seahawks, who have expressed interest in the former All-Pro free agent who is facing legal issues.

NFL World Quick to React to Sherman Visit

NFL inside reporter for The Athletic, Tom Howe, reported that Sherman flew into Tampa from the West Coast on Tuesday, but is set to work out for the Bucs tomorrow, Wednesday, September 29.

Quick update on Richard Sherman and the Buccaneers: He lands in Tampa tonight after flying in from the west coast, and his visit will actually be tomorrow. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 28, 2021

The NFL world was quick to react to the news of a possible pairing of Sherman with QB Tom Brady, as highlighted by Sports Illustrated. Brady and Sherman have a well-known past as they met in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 2015. Sherman also got close to Brady after a game in which Sherman’s then Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots and famously asked the quarterback, “You mad, bro?”

Richard Sherman has wanted to play with Tom Brady for years https://t.co/qdLnoWv8Q2 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 28, 2021

49ers Sign Ex-Bears & Jets Starter Buster Skrine

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran cornerback Buster Skrine to the active roster, Pelissero also reported on Tuesday, September 28.

Skrine, a slot corner, spent his last two seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He played in 12 games in 2020, three of those as a starter. He had three passes defended and forced one fumble.

A fifth-round pick in 2011 out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Skrine has played in 151 games over his professional career with 92 starts for the Browns, Jets, and Bears. He has nine interceptions and 85 career pass breakups since entering the league.

The 32-year-old is listed as 5-foot-9, 185 pounds. He was a free agent after the Bears released him on March 17 with one year remaining on a three-year, $16.6 million contract Skrine signed with the team in March 2019.

The signing comes two days after the 49ers lost CB Josh Norman in the first half of the team’s 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Norman suffered bruised lungs when he was breaking up a pass near the end zone pylon on a third-and-4 play and collided with another player, whose helmet struck Norman in the chest area. San Francisco’s secondary was already thin due to injuries, which is why the team was one of three organizations still pursuing talented but embattled free agent Sherman.

Norman spent Sunday night in the hospital with bruised lungs after the former Pro Bowler spat up blood on the sideline, but he was released the following day and back with his team.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a press conference on Monday, September 27 that Norman was listed as day-to-day, and it was possible the cornerback would play this weekend when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks. The Week 4 matchup in Santa Clara, California will be both NFC West rivals’ first divisional game.

Besides Norman’s injury, cornerback K’Waun Williams is expected to miss some time with a calf strain he also suffered in the loss to Green Bay, Shanahan said on Monday. Cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Davontae Harris are already on injured reserve.