49ers Heading to ‘Rocking’ Venue as Warned by Star Eagles Defender

It didn’t take long for one Philadelphia Eagles defender to sound off on the San Francisco 49ers coming to the City of Brotherly Love for the NFC title game.

Immediately after watching the Eagles’ hated rival the Dallas Cowboys get knocked out of the playoffs 19-12 by the 49ers, the Eagles’ best ball-hawk from the 2022 season C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Twitter at 9:53 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 22 — warning the Niners of a loud sanctuary that awaits them.

The Linc about to be Rocking!!!! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) January 23, 2023

A sold out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field is imminent as the Eagles will play in their eighth conference title game in franchise history. Philadelphia is also hosting its sixth-ever NFC Championship contest and second since 2018. The last time the Eagles hosted the conference deciding game witnessed a 38-7 onslaught of the Minnesota Vikings.

But now, they’ll host a 49ers team that’s now winners of their last 12 games. The Eagles are 0-1 all-time in the playoffs versus the Niners, with their last loss coming in the 1996 wild card round at Candlestick Park 14-0.

49ers Expecting Major Individual Heavyweight Battle With Gardner-Johnson

In looking ahead to the forthcoming 49ers and Eagles contest, San Francisco has a serious ball hawk to prepare for in Philly’s team leader in picks Gardner-Johnson.

The safety, who’s in his first season with Philly after coming over from the New Orleans Saints via trade on August 30, snatched a career-best six interceptions during the regular season. And he collected all of his takeaways during a five-week span beginning on October 9 to November 14. That includes his two-interception day on October 16 against the team the 49ers ran out of the postseason Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder and the Eagles took care of their own business against another fierce rival of theirs in the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday. Afterwards, Gardner-Johnson was in a blunt and foul-mouthed mood in a clip captured by NBC Philadelphia sports anchor John Clark (NSFW disclaimer):

He’ll be the best ball-hawking safety 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will face during this postseason. Purdy continued to be efficient behind center by throwing for 19-of-29 passing for 214 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per completion in the win over Dallas. Purdy hasn’t been picked off in a game since the 2:33 mark of the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Day 2023. And when facing safeties, Purdy has had half of his four interceptions picked by that position group.

Purdy isn’t the only one who will account for him. The 49ers are likely to draw coverage matchups with “Ceedy Duce” when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or Jauan Jennings are lined up inside. Gardner-Johnson surrendered six receptions for only 38 yards facing the Giants per Pro Football Focus. He allowed 38 catches for 446 yards and three touchdowns his side according to Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats during the regular season.

‘Get Your Popcorn Ready, Man’

While Gardner-Johnson was the Eagles safety who sounded off early on the next NFC Conference Championship game battle, the 49ers had a verbose safety of their own chiming in on the game that will decide which NFC team goes to Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl.

Veteran Jimmie Ward, who helped set up the crucial red zone interception made by inside linebacker Fred Warner before halftime, gave his early take on the upcoming battle with the Bay Area media after the Dallas win.

“Get your popcorn ready, man,” Ward said. “Heavyweight fight right there like, what, [Mike] Tyson versus [Evander] Holyfield? Hey man, so get ready man. It’s going to be a good show.”