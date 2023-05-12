49ers’ Newest ‘No. 10’ on Roster Receives Strong Reactions From Fans

Now that Jimmy Garoppolo is off to the Las Vegas Raiders, someone else finally had the opportunity to claim No. 10 for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since the 2015 season.

It will be rookie wide receiver Ronnie Bell wearing the number Garoppolo bequeaths, as the versatile Michigan wide receiver was revealed to be the new No. 10 for S.F. on uniform reveal day for the 49ers Friday, May 12.

Fans immediately took to social media to react to Bell taking the number once popularized by Garoppolo.

‘Let the Chaos Commence!’

The reactions were strong among the 49ers Faithful for the newest “10.” There were even posts involving Bell that were intertwined with Garoppolo, including this fan’s post with the caption “Ronnie Bell took 10! Let the chaos commence!”

But there were other notable reactions, including how one fan believed Garoppolo’s number should’ve been left off limits.

“[The] #10 should’ve been retired,” that fan said.

While Garoppolo guided the 49ers to two NFC title game appearances in a three season span plus led S.F. to an appearance in Super Bowl 54, his 49ers tenure was met with a mix of praise and criticism…big emphasis on the latter in the end.

Garoppolo first had an oft-injured 49ers career and only completed one full season healthy, which was the 2019 run to the NFC title. The veteran passer, however, was remembered for some botched moments that still lives with members of the 49ers Faithful — notably the missed deep ball attempt that would’ve given the Niners a commanding lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game or his wonky last minute interception in the NFC title game in January 2022 against the rival Los Angeles Rams. Most recently, there was the sight of him stepping out of the end zone for the safety in the road loss to the Denver Broncos during the ’22 season.

While Garoppolo had mixed results wearing No. 10, there are fans still energized by the fact someone else can wear the number.

“The number 10 jersey won’t have ‘Garoppolo’ over it anymore,” one fan chimed.

The last player to wear No. 10 before Garoppolo was, fittingly, a wide receiver. Former 49er Bruce Ellington wore the number during the 2015 season for S.F.

2 Rookies Claim Notable, Revered Numbers

Meanwhile outside of Bell, two other 49ers newcomers have made claim to two of the more revered numbers in franchise history.

Claiming No. 81, the number made famous by Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens, is rookie tight end Cameron Latu. On the defensive side, linebacker Dee Winters has taken No. 53…a number last made famous by three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Navarro Bowman.

The latter rookie was given a pair of social media reactions for being given that number.

“Dee is gonna wear 53 well. If anyone can honor Navarro it would be him,” the fan said.

There was one additional telling prediction in learning of Winters’ number.

“Dee Winters locked in as an all pro linebacker already,” another fan said.

Latu, meanwhile, was called a rookie who “passed the eyeball test” by Matt Barrows of The Athletic during day one of rookie minicamp.