Ronnie Lott Sends Message to 49ers After Title Game Loss

Ronnie Lott provided the intimidating presence in the San Francisco 49ers defensive backfield during their string of dominance in the 1980s — providing the punishing blows that left heads ringing and bones rattling while winning four Super Bowls with the franchise.

Happy 62nd Birthday to Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott 🎂 Best DB in NFL history? pic.twitter.com/YRGaNPdZnr — KNBR (@KNBR) May 8, 2020

A Lott hit was described as a “Mike Tyson punch” by some:

What did a Ronnie Lott hit feel like? Like a Mike Tyson punch 👊 pic.twitter.com/zrtTep9Lhz — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2021

Lott is equally hard-hitting when he sends a message too. Especially one that he fired off after the NFC championship game.

Like the millions who tuned into the broadcast, the NFL Hall of Famer was glued to his television screen wondering who would represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. His 49ers, however, fell short 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium — making it the third time since the 2012 season that the ‘Niners fell in the NFC title contest.

Lott, however, sent a profound message to the team after the game.

Lott’s Message to the 49ers

Lott took to Twitter and tagged the 49ers in this post:

“The pain of losing at this stage is immense. I don’t miss NOT making the play. We all miss some. All of us. I don’t like crying because we lost but hated failing the fans. I hated the finality of the season. We only get a finite number of them. They are precious. Be proud 49ers.”

The 49ers have made an NFL record 17 NFC title game appearances according to NBC Sports Bay Area. A win, however, would have tied them with the Dallas Cowboys at eight conference championship game victories.

A 49ers win would’ve also rewarded the franchise with their record eighth George Halas Trophy.

Unfortunately, the 49ers’ loss to the Rams now gives them this NFL record: Their 10th conference championship game defeat. The 49ers are now 7-10 all-time in the game that decides who goes and reps the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The two teams with the perfect mark in NFC title games? The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks at 5-0 and 3-0, respectively.

During Lott’s 10-year career as a 49er, he got to experience both the joys of punching their ticket into the Super Bowl but also tasting defeat. Lott’s first taste of the conference’s biggest game came during “The Catch” by Dwight Clark that sent the 49ers to their first Super Bowl. However, two seasons later, Lott and the 49ers fell to Washington 24-21 at RFK Stadium.

But the next year, Lott and the ‘Niners blanked the Chicago Bears 23-0 at Candlestick Park. Lott’s last game ever as a 49er was the January 20, 1991 NFC championship game loss versus the Giants.

But Lott didn’t just take to Twitter to react to the 49ers’ most recent defeat though.

Lott a Fan of Samuel

For a man who made his living bashing wide receivers with his pads and helmet, Lott happens to be a fan of someone who stars on the other side of the ball: Deebo Samuel, even saying “I would have loved to play with you.”

Also, @19problemz is that guy. A privilege to watch. Would have loved to play with him. I feel you. — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 31, 2022

Of all the 49ers on the field, it was Samuel who clearly took the loss the hardest.

cool moment between OBJ and Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/4L1N83VuyZ — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 31, 2022

He was also the last 49er to walk off the field after the game. But, he sent one last message as the 49ers move forward to 2022: