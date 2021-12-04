49ers Add 2 LBs Before Division Showdown Against Seattle

With Fred Warner still listed as doubtful, and Marcell Harris also scratched for the next game, the San Francisco 49ers have made the decision to add to the linebacker room for Sunday’s NFC West encounter with the Seattle Seahawks.

On the afternoon of Saturday, December 4, the franchise made the decision to add depth into that position group — by promoting two practice squad players into the active roster for the road game.

Again, this decision comes off the heels of Warner’s hamstring strain and, per ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner, Lewis not clearing concussion protocol on Saturday:

#49ers LB Marcell Harris did not pass remaining steps of concussion protocol and has been downgraded to our for tomorrow against the Seahawks. Niners promoted LB Tyrell Adams from the practice squad and elevated WR River Cracraft and LB Justin March from the practice squad. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 4, 2021

Here’s who the 49ers are elevating:

Tyrell Adams

Adams, 29, is anticipated to give the 49ers outside linebacker depth for the battle against the 3-8 ‘Hawks.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Adams has been an NFL journeyman. Since his arrival to the league from NCAA Division II program West Georgia, the five-year veteran has played on seven NFL teams — but has also had second stints with teams. Here’s an overview:

Seattle: Adams obviously is familiar with Sunday’s opponent. Seattle was where his career began as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was waived but then ended up in a musical chairs situation with this next team.

Kansas City: The Chiefs first added him to the practice squad on September 14, 2015. But was cut on October 13, 2015. Two days later, the ‘Hawks picked him up.

Outside of Seattle and K.C., Adams has had stints with the Oakland Raiders (2016 and 2017), Buffalo Bills (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018), Houston Texans (2018) and had a previous appearance with the 49ers in 2018.

Before the NFL, Adams was an All-Gulf Coast Conference linebacker for the Wolves.

Justin March

Just three days prior to Saturday, March was among the practice squad additions for the 49ers.

The 49ers signed LB Justin March and safety Doug Middleton to their practice squad. Both are 28-year-old vets acquired for immediate depth. It’s obviously needed at LB. SF released Kai Nacua and put Devin Funchess on the injured list to make room — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 1, 2021

Now, the 28-year-old will get his first action with S.F.

Like Adams, March himself has changed NFL addresses multiple times:

Kansas City: March began his NFL career also in 2015 as a UDFA. The Chiefs gave him his first opportunity after the draft. In 2016, March started in five games at inside linebacker — collecting 22 tackles and 15 solo stops according to Pro Football Reference.

Miami: March was claimed off waivers on September 3, 2017 by the Dolphins. He was waived on September 26 then joined this next team.

Dallas: The Cowboys became his third team in one month’s time. He mostly played special teams and recorded four tackles total in 2017.

Since Dallas, Adams has appeared on the Tennessee Titans’ roster and the 49ers — the former waiving him on September 6, 2021.

Other Roster Moves

Trey Sermon got placed on injured reserve by the team.

The running back had to leave the Vikings game due to an ankle injury on a special teams play.

Also, River Cracraft got elevated to the active roster to help fill the wide receiver move. The decision comes off the heels of the 49ers being without Deebo Samuel, who is expected to miss up to two weeks with a groin strain from the Vikings game.

Cracraft, 27, has been with the 49ers since August 27, 2020. It’s also not the first time Cracraft has moved up from the practice squad on the eve of a Seahawks game.

On Halloween of 2020, the 49ers added him to the active roster before that road contest.