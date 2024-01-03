49ers’ Sam Darnold Gets ‘Rare’ Opportunity, Insider Says

When backup quarterback Sam Darnold takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, it won’t be about the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s about Darnold’s chance to find a starting job elsewhere as The Athletic’s Matt Barrows projects. The 49ers already have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up, so Darnold and fellow backups get a chance to shine and improve their respective outlooks for 2024.

“It’s a rare win-win-win,” Barrows wrote about the opportunity for both Darnold and the 49ers’ quarterback future on Monday.

Barrows listed off the benefits of resting starter Brock Purdy, getting Darnold ready in case of an injury in the playoffs, and chance for Darnold to audition for free agency. A former No. 3 pick in 2018 with the New York Jets, Darnold signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers before the 2023 season.

#49ers mailbag: Jason Verrett? Sam Darnold? Who’ll see a heavier workload Sunday? https://t.co/Tnw2s6o7NZ — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 2, 2024

“I think he’ll seek a starting job or at least a team on which the starting quarterback is more of a mystery than it is in San Francisco,” Barrows wrote. “That’s a big reason why the 49ers were so intent on signing and keeping [Brandon] Allen for 2023. They see him as a strong candidate to be the top backup next season.”

“Who will be the third quarterback? Maybe they’ll draft one — perhaps late in the seventh round,” Barrows added.

Brock Purdy Could Play Briefly vs. Rams

While 49ers (11-4) could start Darnold and rest Purdy the whole game against the Rams (9-7), Barrows sees a chance for Purdy to play.

“It’s possible. Purdy started two games this season without [Trent] Williams, after all, and the 49ers could call plays that don’t expose the quarterback,” Barrows wrote. “Personally, I wouldn’t risk Purdy at all, especially if Williams isn’t there to protect his blindside.”

The 49ers can easily play two quarterbacks without Purdy seeing the field. Barrows anticipates Allen will see snaps in addition to Darnold.

What Darnold Needs to Show vs. Rams

Brock Purdy (and later Sam Darnold) got in trouble against this Ravens defense when they took too many hitches/extended plays. They have ball hawks in the secondary and a fantastic pass rush (at both interior and edge). Get the ball out quickly and don't force throws. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/TThYxnX4J7 — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) December 29, 2023

Darnold has to prove to the 49ers he’s worth the investment if he decides to stay by The Bay instead of walking in free agency.

“They have to decide what they want to do with him, and they haven’t given him an extended look yet,” wrote Gran Cohn of Sports Illustrated All 49ers on Monday. “He played two weeks ago during the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ loss to the [Baltimore] Ravens, and he had some good moments and some horrendous ones, but that was just one quarter. This week, he could get three or four.”

Los Angeles’ defense allows 22.3 points and 234.6 passing yards per game. The Rams come into the game needing to win in order to avoid becoming the No. 7 seed. Four teams trail behind the Rams at 8-8 in the playoff chase.

“At minimum, Darnold should show mastery of the 49ers’ offense, because he has been here all year,” Cohn wrote. By this time last season, Brock Purdy had mastered the offense, and he was a rookie.”

“Beyond that, Darnold has a chance to earn some money,” Cohn continued. “If he plays exceptionally well and wins the game, some team might offer Darnold a multi-year contract to be their starter. If Darnold plays moderately, the 49ers might decide to re-sign him to a cheap one-year deal.”

“And if Darnold plays poorly, the 49ers could pull the plug on him and replace him in the draft,” Cohn added.