All-Pros Samuel & Williams React to 49ers Losing Key Star

And so it begins: Life without Laken Tomlinson for the San Francisco 49ers, the first free agent move and roster casualty of the 2022 free agency cycle.
First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pro Bowl left guard is soon to leave the 49ers for the New York Jets.
And, per the NFL Network trio of insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Tomlinson will sign his name to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.
Tomlinson moving on certainly sparked a reaction from the 49ers’ side…notably two All-Pros on the 49ers.
Samuel’s Immediate Reaction & Trent Williams’ Response
The All-Pro Deebo Samuel, who had to follow Tomlinson’s blocks on designed running plays when Samuel took handoffs as an alternate running back, gave his online reaction to the move.
Let’s just say — it was a one-word, but lengthy reaction:
However, there was one more reaction from the 49ers’ Pro Bowl “wide back.” One with a congratulatory tone:
Samuel wasn’t the only All-Pro 49ers representative who reacted to the Tomlinson news. There was one that involved just one emoji from 49ers standout Trent Williams:
Other Notable Reactions to Tomlinson’s Departure
Tomlinson certainly leaves behind some profound memories with the 49ers. And it’s not just his blocking ability. As Sam Hustis of KNBR in the Bay Area brought up, Tomlinson was known for “victory doughnuts” inside the 49ers’ locker room:
The warning signs that Tomlinson would have been hard to keep were there at the NFL Combine, per a conversation that general manager John Lynch held with reporters which was noted by The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi:
“We can withstand keeping both (Tomlinson and Mack), absent of Laken’s market going completely crazy — which he’s made it tough as well. When you play at a high level and you’re out there all the time, there’s value to that,” was the previous quote Lombardi help post that tied into the Tomlinson to Jets news.
Lombardi adds that Tomlinson will soon reunite with his past offensive line coach in S.F.: John Benton, who was with the 49ers from 2017 to 2020 and was one of the first assistant hires made by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
While Tomlinson starred at left guard while lining up next to the All-Pro left tackle Williams, The Athletic’s Jets reporter Connor Hughes reported that Tomlinson will line up in a different position for New York.
Peter Schrager of the NFL network believes that Tomlinson will bring much more than just pass protection and run blocking in the Big Apple. Schrager believes Tomlinson will provide a much-needed locker room leader voice for former 49ers defensive coordinator and second year Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Meanwhile, noted 49ers fan and also 49ers Web Zone digital content creator Patrick Tulini posted that he’s happy Tomlinson got a richer deal despite leaving the 49ers — and adds who the 49ers could turn to next:
Where Else the 49ers can Turn to
As mentioned by Tulini, the prospects of the 2021 second rounder plus Bay Area native Banks stepping in looks higher than ever.
However, the 49ers could still pivot over to a division rival who is expected to be in hot demand at guard: Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Barrows of The Athletic mentioned Corbett’s name as a possible option in his “The Frugal GM” column released on Friday, March 11. As it is, the 49ers once held a field meeting and session with Corbett back in 2018.
Akash Anavarathan of SB Nation’s Niners Nation, however, wouldn’t rule out two other free agents the 49ers could look into. Both are younger, 24-year-olds:
Then there’s this option noted by Bleacher Report in their March 8 post NFL Combine mock draft: The 49ers draft a possible replacement for Tomlinson in versatile guard/center Dylan Parham of Memphis at the No. 61 slot.
