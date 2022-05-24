Former 49ers Star Signs with Seahawks in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers won’t have to look far for a former player when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

In recent years, there’s been significant crossover and overlap between the rival franchises, with players like Richard Sherman and D.J. Reed playing for both franchises in the past half decade.

Now, the 49ers defense will be lining up across from former San Francisco wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The Seahawks announced the free agency signing on May 22.

“Olympic track-speed added to the mix. Welcome to Seattle, @marquisegoodwin!” Seattle Tweeted.

For those unaware, the Seahawks are referencing Goodwin’s track career, which included two National Championships while in college at Texas as well as his qualifying attempts for the 2020 Olympics.

For a year, Goodwin was the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers and appeared to be on the verge of elite-level production. His career hasn’t shaken out that way, but the 31-year-old receiver now gets a fresh start with the Seahawks.

Goodwin Starts with Bills, Excels with 49ers

While catching passes at Texas, Goodwin was never a high-volume receiver and his numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet. Per Sports Reference, the most amount of receiving yards Goodwin totaled in a season was 421 in his junior year.

However, his track ability and speed made it clear that he had a future in the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills selected Goodwin in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Unfortunately, Goodwin begin dealing with injury issues early on.

After a rookie season with 283 receiving yards and three TDs, the former Longhorn only played 12 games over his next two seasons and recorded three receptions for 64 yards over that span.

His last season in Buffalo helped his outlook, catching 29 receptions for 431 yards and three scores, according to Pro Sports Reference. The Bills elected not to keep Goodwin, but San Francisco saw potential.

The 49ers were immediately rewarded for signing the receiver. Goodwin put up 962 receiving yards in 2017, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. His rise was a bright spot on a Niners team that went 6-10, but it wasn’t to last.

Injuries became a problem again, nicking his 2018 and 2019 seasons as Goodwin missed 10 regular-season games and totaled just 581 receiving yards over that span.

Goodwin was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 (which he sat out,) but was eventually returned due to a trade clause. San Francisco decided not to keep him, and Goodwin made his NFL return in 2021 with the Chicago Bears, catching 20 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown.

When Will Goodwin Return with Seahawks?

With Goodwin’s signing coming after the NFL released the official schedule for the 2022 season, 49ers fans can now know when they’ll see Goodwin. They’re not going to wait very long.

After a trip to Chicago to clash with the Bears, San Francisco’s home opener is against the Seahawks and Goodwin. The game is slated for a 1 p.m. PT kickoff, and is Seattle’s first road game of the season.

San Francisco’s return visit to Seattle will be a Thursday Night Football game on December 15.