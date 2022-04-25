Heavy on 49ers Mock Draft 2.0: Does Samuel Re-Alter the Picks?

Let’s start by saying this: We could be witnessing a new top need for the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, April 29.

In four words, here’s why: Deebo Samuel wants out.

Samuel, the All-Pro wide receiver, as we all know has demanded a change of scenery. There was even this video that surfaced online on the morning of Sunday, April 24:

The Deebo Samuel Saga in SF has taken a wild turn 👀 🎥: @Fabo49FTTB pic.twitter.com/kIeC8FYSXT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 24, 2022

Now, the 49ers are facing, arguably, their most scrutinized offseason week yet in 2022 beginning on Monday, April 25. General manager John Lynch is expected to hold a pre-draft press conference with reporters on that day. Best believe he’s going to get bombarded with Samuel questions and how the ‘Niners will address this situation. And it has led to this question on our end: Should the 49ers place wide receiver now at the top of their draft needs at No. 61?

In the last Heavy on 49ers mock draft, we had Dylan Parham of Memphis coming in as the first pick for the NFC runner-up — all in the name of being a 2-for-1 special in the Bay Area as a possible successor to aging Pro Bowl center Alex Mack and challenging for the vacated left guard spot bequeathed by Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson. Now it’s time to unveil mock draft 2.0, and see if there are any changes:

Round 2, No. 61: Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

Regardless if Samuel gets dealt away or not, Moore would be a hard guy to pass on if available at No. 61.

Even 49ers insider from The Athletic David Lombardi listed Moore as one of four options if Samuel leaves. But he’s the most realistic at this spot and could entice the 49ers for these reasons: His knack for creating separation from any alignment, his productivity across 30 games (171 catches for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns per Sports Reference), and this per Lombardi: Moore’s head coach at WMU Tim Lester has this past connection with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers: Former S.F. passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur is a former player under Lester (at Division III Elmhurst College), so there’s some past 49ers connections for leverage here.

Christian Watson would be appealing too, especially his past success with Trey Lance. But he’s projected to fall no lower than No. 50. The 49ers could be needing another WMU guy once again (drafted Jaylon Moore last season). Moore’s first play of this highlight film should be enough to convince others he’s worth second round value:





Round 3, No. 93: Dylan Parham, Interior Offensive Line, Memphis

We’re not scratching off Parham completely.

In fact, the versatile guard/center is now listed as falling to No. 102 to former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins by Chad Reuter of nfl.com (one of the compensatory picks by the 49ers after the McDaniel hire). But Parham would be a key get at No. 93. Parham has already held a late visit with the 49ers.

#Memphis interior OL Dylan Parham visited the #49ers yesterday and on the final day of Top 30 visits, is at the #Broncos today, source said. A sure Friday pick who could sneak into the second round. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Round 3, No. 105: DeAngelo Malone, Edge Rusher, Western Kentucky

There’s pre-draft chatter that Amare Barno of Virginia Tech and WKU’s Malone could go from fifth round possibilities to going as high as early third round.

Barno, best known for blazing the 40-yard dash at 4.37, looks enticing off speed. But Malone is the more decorated defender who also has more experience attacking the passer compared to the former safety and outside linebacker Barno. Like Parham, he visited the 49ers.

Round 4, No. 134: Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State

The towering 6-foot-3 McCollum has intrigued teams with his speed (4.34 40-yard dash time) and his ball-hawking skills (13 interceptions through five seasons including four that saw three picks).

For a secondary that saw no one snatch more than two takeaways in 17 games (safety Jimmie Ward picked both of his passes versus the Los Angeles Rams on November 15, 2021), taking a takeaway artist at CB looks attractive here. McCollum has seen an impressive rise in the boards, with ESPN draft expert Todd McShay plugging him at No. 93 in his newest mock.

Round 5, No. 172: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon

Safety help comes here with the feisty McKinley.

Though undersized at 5-foot-10 and considered short-armed, McKinley ended his Eugene stay with 6 pass deflections and 6 interceptions. He’s been lauded out west for his leadership and aggression. Oh, his first clip in this highlight film shows him winning the battle for the ball between him and potential top 20 pick Garrett Wilson of Ohio State.





Round 6, No. 187: Lecitus Smith, Offensive Guard, Virginia Tech

With Parham, the 49ers could have an eventual successor to Mack while also having assurance they have an option at guard.

Smith, however, gives S.F. a truer guard option who has started in three seasons at Blacksburg and has shown this kind of mean streak:

Round 6: No. 220: Derrick Deese Jr., Tight End, San Jose State

We had Jelani Woods of Virginia going here last week. Reuter, however, has him going in the third round now.

Next option is this local extra blocking option who can also bully defenders after the catch. Oh, he grew up around the 49ers, as his dad played tackle from 1994 to 2003 in the Bay.





Round 6, No. 221: Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State

Local star Thomas Booker of Stanford was last week’s pick here, but he’s since become a potential day two prospect.

With the towering and versatile 6-foot-6, 316-pounder, the 49ers could have someone who can become a second Arik Armstead-type in the trenches. How he fits the 49ers: He’s played every DL spot in odd and even fronts collegiately per nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. He could fall here considering how deep the trench defense class is.





Round 7, No. 262: Calvin Turner, WR, Hawaii

A second wide receiver? Better yet…a “wide back” option?

Yes, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder had played a Samuel-type role on the island — gaining 2,069 yards rushing and receiving and scoring 22 combined touchdowns per Sports Reference. If Samuel goes, don’t be shocked if the 49ers take two wideouts, especially any who are versatile.