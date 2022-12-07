49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Complements His Humble 9-Time Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers‘ 2022 season has been defined by change. They’ve had to turn to new starting quarterbacks on two separate occasions, have had over a dozen players on injured reserve, with some landing on the list multiple times in the same season, and even pulled off a blockbuster trade for a new running back thanks to the surprise collapse of a former NFC South contender.

And yet, when healthy, one of the areas where the 49ers haven’t had to worry one bit is left tackle, as Trent Williams, the former first 2010 first-round pick of the now-Washington Commanders, has proven why he’s widely considered the best left tackle in the business. When asked about whether or not the team uses Williams’ highlights to pump up the rest of the players during his media availability session, Kyle Shanahan gave a glowing endorsement of his left tackle not just for his strengths but for being willing to work on his weaknesses too, as transcribed by 49ers Webzone.

“Yeah, we show highlights to get guys pumped up and we also show lowlights to keep people humble and to keep people getting better,” Shanahan said. “Yeah, definitely. He had a bunch of [lowlights] last Friday, which was really cool, he had four of them last Friday, so I got him a little bit in our run meeting, which Trent is awesome with, but it was so cool because it was kind of the same points on some of his highlight ones, where we missed that block, not because he missed it, just choosing the wrong technique the week before and he chose the right technique about four times in a row and a few cutbacks and it was really cool seeing that back-to-back.”

Despite being a nine-time Pro Bowler, fans will love to hear that Williams is still willing to listen to coaching and continue to work on his game. In a way, that probably plays a big role in why he’s so successful.

Trent Williams Is a Vital Cog in the 49ers’ Offense

Asked elsewhere in his media availability session if the team runs plays specifically to Williams’ side because of his dominance in both pass protection and as a run blocker, Shanahan said no, instead suggesting that the Oklahoma product’s abilities can be used as a decoy just as much as a focal point.

“Not really, sometimes like we’re going to get this guy out on the edge, but [Arizona Cardinals S] Budda [Baker]’s out there and Budda will make everyone look silly,” Shanahan said. “Our guy has a chance for him not to make him look silly, doesn’t mean he won’t, so maybe like that every once in a while, but you don’t usually know where the ball’s going. Especially, when there’s five of them there. There’s lots of plays that we like to run at Trent because he is pretty good, but half the plays we want to run away from him because we think it’s cutting back, but you don’t really know that to how the fronts are, how they play the techniques, so it’s really hard to just run exactly at someone in our offense.”

Whereas in Washington offenses past, where Williams would be used as a focal point on runs to the left, Shanahan’s willingness to spread out responsibilities across his offense, trusting right tackle Mike McGlinchey to fill the exact same role as his left side foil, is a big reason why the 49ers are so hard to defend.

Trent Williams Complements His New Starting Quarterback

While Shanahan has a lot to say about Williams during his media availability, Williams, too, talked to reporters following Week 13, and he had a few compliments of his own that he sent the way of Brock Purdy, his soon-to-be starting quarterback, as shared on Twitter by Bridget Condon of the NFL Network.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years,” Williams said, per Condon. “If you’re talking he’ll say shut your a** up. He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a**. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something.”

If Purdy can play like Manning for the 49ers down the stretch, it would be huge for the team, but even if he just builds on his encouraging efforts in Week 13, it’s nice to hear that the moment isn’t too big for Mr. Irrelevant.