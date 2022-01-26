49ers’ Shanahan Shares Confidence Level of Trent Williams’ Game Status

Trent Williams may have limped off in the final minutes of the San Francisco 49ers‘ 13-10 road win over the Green Bay Packers to punch their ticket into the NFC championship game. But that doesn’t mean he plans to be on crutches at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 30.

Per his head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday, January 26 with the conference title game bout four days away, the All-Pro left tackle told his head coach and team that he is adamant about lining up and taking on the Los Angeles Rams — bad ankle and all.

But where is the confidence level of the 49ers‘ head coach that his dominant All-Pro left tackle will indeed play?

Shanahan’s Belief

Speaking to the Bay Area media and other NFL reporters via Zoom, Shanahan let it be known: He does not doubt Williams.

“In Trent’s mind, there’s no way he’s not playing,” Shanahan said. “That’s why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn’t let him. So, hopefully, we’ll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he’s playing, and so do I.”

This was the final scene involving the standout in the offensive trenches:

Williams’ blocking, however, was enough to put the 49ers in field goal range for Robbie Gould to nail his 45-yard field goal attempt down the middle and through the flurries of snow that filled the sky at Lambeau Field.

Per Pro Football Focus, Williams scored an 87.4 run blocking grade. The 49ers managed to rack up 44 of their 106 rushing yards going up the left side where Williams mans his spot.

In pass protection, Williams only allowed one pressure his side, but was one of three 49er offensive linemen who didn’t allow a sack.

But of course, this play was where Williams became a trending topic on Twitter — and likely instilling hope that future linemen can go in motion and become a glorified fullback or blocking tight end:

Trent Williams in motion, lead blocking, on (what SF calls) "18 Zorro" pic.twitter.com/41MhIoDUuA — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) January 23, 2022

What’s the Plan if Williams Can’t Play?

Williams, unfortunately, didn’t take part in drills during the 49ers’ return to practice on Wednesday.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco, Williams was one of two players who did not join the 49ers at their practice field next to Levi’s Stadium.

#49ers pre-practice report via Kyle Shanahan: No practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) Limited

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

RB Jeff Wilson (ankle) Full

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) Also, WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle are not even listed. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 26, 2022

Here’s one reminder for 49er fans: Williams was dealing with an elbow injury that sidelined him in the last meeting against the Rams on January 9. So once again, Williams is facing the injury dilemma leading up to the encounter with the Rams.

But if there’s no Williams, Shanahan has complete confidence in Colton McKivitz.

“We’ll see how that pans out as the week goes,” Shanahan said. “If he can, he will.”

But, “Colton was unbelievable that game (in 27-24 overtime win over the Rams). I was living in hope, thinking Trent was going to be able to go and finding that out pregame and just going right up to Colton, Trent was sitting with me and we were like, ‘Colton, you ready?’ And just the look on his face. He looked ready, whatever that is and Trent and I both laughed and were like, ‘all right, we’re good.’ And then he went out and played like that.”