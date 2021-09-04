49ers Sign Former Buccaneers TE, 3 Others to Practice Squad

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers filled their remaining four spots on the practice squad by signing tight end Tanner Hudson, cornerback Dee Virgin, linebacker Rashad Smith and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

The Niners had signed 13 familiar faces earlier in the week, but these four are new to the Bay Area. It’s also worth noting that NFL teams usually have just 16 players on their practice squad, but since offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez is with the team via the NFL’s International Pathway program, the 49ers are allowed to have 17 players.

Here’s the full list of the 49ers practice squad:

DL Alex Barrett

DL Darrion Daniels

WR Travis Benjamin

WR River Cracraft

WR Isaiah Zuber

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

OL Corbin Kaufusi

OL Senio Kelemete

OL Colton McKivitz

FB Josh Hokit

QB Nate Sudfeld

TE Jordan Matthews

TE Tanner Hudson

CB Dee Virgin

S Jared Mayden

LB Elijah Sullivan

LB Rashad Smith

The 49ers’ Four New Signings

Hudson, 26, went undrafted in 2018 out of Southern Arkansas but was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent three seasons with the Bucs where split time between the practice squad and active roster. In that time span, he played in 20 games mostly as a blocking tight end and reeled in only just receptions for 67 yards.

Virgin, 27, went undrafted in 2017 out of West Alabama and signed with the Houston Texans following the draft. He saw little action during his rookie year, but when he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2018, he played in 21 games as a dominant player on special teams. Just last season he played in two games for Detroit before he was let go and picked up by the LA Rams. He spent the remainder of 2020 on LA’s practice squad and then joined the New England Patriots this offseason before coming to San Francisco.

Smith, 24, is entering his second year in the league after spending his rookie season with the short stops at the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The Florida Atlantic product has seen game action in just two NFL games which happened last year in Philly where he had three tackles in two games.

Zuber, 24, is another undrafted rookie out of the 2020 class. He split his college career spending three college seasons at Kansas State and one at Mississippi State. He signed with the New England Patriots as a UDFA was activated for four games. He flashed versatility in those four having two catches for 29 yards with a pair of rushing attempts for 21 yards.

