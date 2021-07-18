Ex-49ers Star Richard Sherman and Wife Speak Out on Arrest

Former San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman released a statement on Friday via social media following his arrest for burglary domestic violence in Seattle, Washington.

“I am deeply remorseful for my action on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted,” Sherman posted the statement to his Instagram and Twitter account.

“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

The 33-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police said he allegedly crashed his car in a construction zone and drove away, and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges which include a DUI, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

Sherman’s Wife Makes 911 Call

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, was the one who made the 911 call after her husband repeatedly threatened to kill himself while intoxicated.

Seattle radio station KIRO obtained the audio of the call Ashley made:

Ashley begged the operator to send the police to her home.

“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent,” she said. “He’s threatening to kill himself.”

“He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people telling them he is going to hang himself.”

Ashley confirmed to the operator that no weapons were involved but that Sherman did threaten to confront the police if they showed up.

“He’s saying if police show up — please don’t shoot him is what I’m asking,” she said. “He has no weapons. He said if the police show up he will try to fight them.”

When the 911 operator asks Ashley how much her husband has had to drink, she responds: “Two bottles. Of Vodka and Hennessy.”

Police responded and when Sherman attempted to resist arrest multiple times, officers used a K9 to subdue him which bit him in the ankle.

Ashley later told the Seattle Times, “He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman’s Mental Health Issues Are Nothing New

Sherman’s mental health issues have been lingering for quite some time and he publically addressed them during an interview with Yahoo Finance last month.

“I think [mental health has] been a huge issue for a really long time,” Sherman said. “And I thought it was time to address it. I think, obviously, the pandemic has done a tremendous job of making people sit back and be introspective about how they deal with their own thoughts, their own issues, [and] their mental health in general.”

However, he noted it’s been a struggle as an NFL player.

“I think it’s difficult because these industries are so old,” Sherman said. “And they’ve done things a certain way for so long that it’s difficult for them to change. They’re so rigid in the way they deliver sports to the consumer and the way the consumer engages.”

His wife also told police that Sherman has been on antidepressants and has been receiving the necessary help.

