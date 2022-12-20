49ers Receive Surprise Injury Update On Drafted Defender

After having the decision spoiled ever so slightly by both Richard Sherman on his titular podcast and Kyle Shanahan during his media availability heading into Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers have officially opened the practice window on Javon Kinlaw, the team’s 2020 first-round pick. Though this decision doesn’t necessarily mean Kinlaw will be back on the field in time for the Niners’ Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, it does open the runway for the South Carolina product to return to the active roster before the regular season is over.

For as telegraphed as the decision to open Kinlaw’s practice window may have been, however, the Niners did provide fans with a bit of a surprise by also opening the 21-day window on another homegrown draftee, Kalia Davis, the team’s 2022 sixth-round pick out of UCF.

A three-year contributor for one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference, Davis appeared in just five games during his redshirt senior season in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL that prevented him from appearing in any other game or doing any pre-draft athletic testing. Still, the 49ers clearly liked what they saw from Davis’ college tape and drafted him even with his 2022 prospects far from guaranteed, as John Lynch explained earlier this year.

2022 Was Always Going To Be A Redshirt Year For Kalia Davis

Discussing the prospects of Davis as a prospect heading into his rookie season shortly after the draft in April, John Lynch preached patience with the player he selected 220th overall, as his ACL injury could limit his ability to contribute right out of the gate.

“Kalia Davis, he’s a guy we see a lot of D.J. Jones in,” John Lynch said (h/t 49ers Webzone). “That type of explosion. Had an ACL injury. We’re going to take our time to make sure Kalia is right, so I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.”

“He could be a PUP guy, but [we] really just love [him]. He fits exactly who we want to be as a defensive tackle, and we became very fond of him through the process.”

Ultimately, Davis began the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list and has been held out of all on-field activities as a result. If Davis is able to prove he can physically perform at a high enough level to join DeMeco Ryans’ rotation, he might be able to replace Hassan Ridgeway in the rotation, as the veteran free agent signee just landed on IR with a pec injury, which, considering Kinlaw is also returning, could be incredibly beneficial down the stretch.



Kalia Davis’ Draft Profile Should Intrigue San Francisco 49ers Fans

While Davis hasn’t played for the 49ers in camp, the preseason, or the regular season just yet, it’s not hard to imagine how he will fit into Ryans’ scheme based on the draft profile Lance Zierlein wrote heading into the draft.

One-gapping three-technique with terrific snap quickness that creates early advantages with the potential to become full-scale disruptions. Davis is a former linebacker with above-average bend, foot quickness and athleticism to create mismatches for lumbering guards. He needs more schooling and refinement as both a run defender and pass rusher to become capable of competing against the spectrum of talent he will see on the next level. He hasn’t played much football over the last two seasons, but his explosive flashes could foreshadow a bright upside as a disruptive, upfield talent.

Afforded a “Rounds 5-7 grade” and a professional comp to Trysten Hill, a former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys who is currently a rotational player for the Arizona Cardinals, Davis’ projection as a one-gapping three technique could make for a very interesting fit in the 49ers’ base defense, where Ridgeway and Kevin Givens have been holding things down while Kinlaw and Arik Armstead recovered from injuries. If Davis can provide a D.J. Jones-esque presence on the defensive line, as Lynch suggested after the draft, the 49ers will be very happy with his late-season contributions.