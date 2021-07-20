Former Niners’ Wideout, Kick Returner Announces Retirement: Report

A long-time wide receiver with a history in the Bay Area called it quits last week after 14 years in a variety of NFL uniforms.

One such uniform donned by Ted Ginn Jr. was the iconic red and gold of the San Francisco 49ers, where the wideout spent three seasons between 2010-12. On Friday, July 16, the speedy pass catcher respected for much of his career as a deep ball threat and known for his ability to play the sidelines and dodge the big hits announced he his plans to leave the game of his own accord.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said at Glenville High School, where he returned to make his retirement announcement. “I’m going out in peace. On my own terms, not forced out.”

Ginn’s Path Brought Him Through San Francisco Early in His Career

Ginn, now 36 years old, was a wide receiver and a punt/kick returner for his father’s team while in high school. He went on to play at Ohio State University, where he garnered national attention as a speedster in the Big 10, a major collegiate conference not known as an abundant sanctuary for the kind of edge speed and quickness Ginn possessed.

The wide receiver was drafted No. 9 by the Miami Dolphins in 2007, and then greeted by boos from the fans of his soon-to-be team on draft night. Ginn spent his first three seasons in Miami, before then-Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano traded the wideout to San Francisco in April of 2010.

Ginn would spent his next three seasons with the 49ers, which were unquestionably the worst of his 14-year career as a wide receiver. Over the course of that stretch, Ginn caught only 33 passes for 1 touchdown, according to statistics provided by Pro Football Reference.

In fairness to Ginn, the Niners never truly bought in. The wideout played in 40 total games, but started only three of them. Over those 40 outings, he was targeted in the passing game just 70 times, less than two looks per game.

Ginn was a more prolific return man during his time in San Francisco, returning 94 punts for a total of 1,113 yards and two touchdowns, along with 87 kickoff returns for a total of 2,045 yards and one touchdown.

Ginn’s Career Totals Paint Picture of a Long-Time Contributor

Over the span of his career, which also included stops with the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, Ginn appeared in 193 regular season games. He made a total of 412 receptions, tallying 5,742 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.

Perhaps Ginn’s most impressive statistic as a wideout is his average of 13.9 yards per reception, frequently stretching the field to open up plays underneath for his teammates.

Ginn also notched seven special teams touchdowns, returning four punts and three kickoffs for scores over the course of his career.