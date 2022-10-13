Second Time’s The Charm For 49ers’ Former $10 Million Signee

After turning in an incredible effort for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, picking up 67 total yards and two touchdowns on 19 total yards, Tevin Coleman was rewarded for his efforts by being signed to the active roster after spending four weeks on the practice squad.

Now in his second tenure with the Niners following a two-year run with the team from 2019-20 on a contract worth $10 million, Colman is just one of three healthy running backs on San Francisco’s roster, sandwiched between starter Jeff Wilson and rookie UDFA Jordan Mason until Tyrion Davis-Price and Elijah Mitchell are able to return from injury.

Though his path back to San Francisco was far from direct, the 49ers’ need for a reliable veteran presence behind Wilson, when coupled with Coleman’s availability after being released by the New York Jets back in August, made for a perfect confluence of events that have already produced fruitful results.

Tevin Coleman Took The Long Way Back To The San Francisco 49ers

When the Niners lost Mitchell midway through his first start of the 2022 NFL season, it did a number on the team’s depth at the running back position. Sure, Kyle Shanahan still had Davis-Price, the team’s third-round pick out of LSU, at his disposal, but he suffered an injury of his own and hasn’t been active in Weeks 3-5 as a result. Though the team was largely able to hold things down and remain potent on the ground as a result, averaging 138.8 rushing yards per game thanks in no small part to the presence of Wilson, who himself is averaging 75 rushing yards per game, eventually the team would need to settle on a player to back him up.

Fortunately, John Lynch turned his attention to a former friend, Coleman, whom he signed to the team’s practice squad, and was rewarded handsomely for his confidence.

After making his season debut in Week 4, where he played exactly one offensive snap, Coleman was elevated to the practice squad once more in Week 5 and played a big part in the Niners’ Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, rushing the ball eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown over just 19 offensive snaps.

Tevin Coleman Is Grateful To Be Back In Kyle Shanahan’s Offense

When asked what his time was like before he landed on the 49ers practice squad during his media availability session after the Carolina game, Coleman detailed just how happy he is to be back with some familiar faces in the red and gold.

“Oh yeah, it was good,” Coleman said. “I was with the Jets this summer and everything was good but, um, you know, they released me, so I was real surprised and happy to come back here and see the familiar faces and the vibe that was here that, it was amazing. Everybody loved me coming back, so it was just a great feel for me.”

When a reporter followed up with a question about how Coleman spent his time between the Jets and the Niners’ practice squad, Coleman delved further into the topic.

“I was at home. You know, I was at home spending time with my family, getting my family time in, and then San Fran called me, and it was like, ‘yeah, no doubt, I’m going.’