‘Realistic’ Trade Proposal Sends Former No. 3 Pick to 49ers in 2022

No matter how accurate and how much of a roll Jimmy Garoppolo has been on with the San Francisco 49ers, he and the 49ers faithful are stuck hearing this constant 2021 tune: Who will trade for Jimmy G.

Where will the 49ers quarterback, who is two seasons removed from taking the franchise to the Super Bowl, land next season? What is his value? What’s he worth giving up for? Those are the common questions among NFL fans and reporters while Garoppolo has elevated the 49ers to 8-6 and getting them in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s No. 6 wildcard spot.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Now, the latest Garoppolo trade proposal released on Monday, December 20, involves this: San Francisco potentially receiving a former No. 3 overall pick who knows the west coast too well.

The Proposed Deal

From Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he listed the Carolina Panthers as a possible trade partner for the 49ers.

Spielberger’s idea: The 49ers ship the 30-year-old Garoppolo to the NFC South franchise in exchange for a 2022 fourth rounder and a 2023 second rounder. Spielberger began by writing:

“Garoppolo has played well enough through the 2021 season to keep No. 3 overall pick quarterback Trey Lance on the sidelines, but this simply cannot continue into 2022 after the team traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to go up and get him. Lance started for effectively just one season at FCS North Dakota State before declaring for the NFL, so it’s perfectly understandable that he would have a redshirt rookie season. Still, this offseason is the time to transition into the future in the Bay Area.”

And that’s where this next idea comes in via the mind and writing of Spielberger: The 49ers get their backup quarterback in Sam Darnold.

That’s right. The former USC Trojans star who once went third overall behind Saquon Barkley and the top pick Baker Mayfield. And the same Darnold who was taken ahead of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in that same draft class. Spielberger dove deeper into the idea by sharing:

“An interesting idea for the two teams to explore could be Sam Darnold going to San Francisco in this trade and serving as Lance’s backup, with Carolina retaining the majority of his fifth-year option salary in order to facilitate the move. The 49ers have shown with recent moves — such as bringing in former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen — that they like to see what they can get out of physically gifted depth options at signal-caller.”

Should a move like this be made, it puts Darnold on his second NFL franchise in two seasons. Plus, it shows the downward spiral he’s taken through his four seasons in the league as he’s been traded by the team that drafted him in the New York Jets and then lost his starting spot in Carolina to Cam Newton in his return to Charlotte after being released by the New England Patriots.

"I'M BAAAAAAACK!" Cam Newton scores in his first play back with the Panthers!

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/URzAh9L5qF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 14, 2021

Spielberger’s entire article, including the other list of potential quarterback trades, can be read here.

Would the Panthers Make Sense for Jimmy G?

The Panthers sit at 5-9 overall and, in a Tuesday, December 21 article by ESPN’s NFL Nation, listed head coach Matt Rhule as having a warm seat with the potential to shift to a hot seat if Carolina loses out the rest of the season.

However, if Rhule is retained, he’s an ardent believer in focusing on the run as noted by Spielberger. This bodes well for Garoppolo — since he plays in an offense that’s running back first, quarterback second. Garoppolo only throws it 40 times or 25 if the 49ers are having their most efficiency in the air attack and the ground game is struggling. But lately, when Garoppolo does throw the ball, he’s got the highest rating among NFL signal callers in the last eight weeks per CBS Sports:

Most games with a 90+ QB Rating over last 8 weeks: Jimmy Garoppolo 8

Aaron Rodgers 5

Joe Burrow 5

Kirk Cousins 5

Ben Roethlisberger 5

9 players tied 4 Folks… Jimmy G is RED hot. pic.twitter.com/txxj0HIYtK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021

Garoppolo is racking up the aerial yards at a high average too.

Highest yards per attempt this season Jimmy Garoppolo 8.48

Kyler Murray 8.42

Joe Burrow 8.37

Matthew Stafford 8.33

Aaron Rodgers 7.91 pic.twitter.com/YojNZ7n1LR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2021

If this is the end of an era in the Bay for Jimmy G, he’ll likely have some members of the 49ers faithful remember his efficient and scrapper side after the 2-4 start.

But now, the newest trade idea pairs two former No. 3 overall picks on the ‘Niners.