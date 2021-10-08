Niners Announce QB Decision For Cardinals Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have made a decision on which quarterback will be under center against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday, October 8 that veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will sit out with a calf contusion, leaving rookie Trey Lance to make the first start of his young career on the road against the NFL’s last undefeated team.

Cam Inman, of the Bay Area News Group, posted Twitter video of Shanahan informing media members of the decision.

Watch: #49ers Kyle Shanahan announces Jimmy Garoppolo is OUT and Trey Lance in as starter at #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/F7qtqOZRzl — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 8, 2021

Early Injury Signs Indicated Garoppolo Had Chance to Play in Arizona

Garoppolo was hurt during the first half of an eventual 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 3, leaving the contest for good at halftime with a calf injury.

After the game, the quarterback told reporters he did not believe he had ruptured his Achilles’ tendon and predicted, without any test results, that he might miss just “a couple weeks.” The following day, when news returned that the extent of the injury was a contusion and the primary impediment to playing was simply pain, Garoppolo’s and the Niners’ optimism grew.

But the veteran, who has missed 23 of his last 52 potential regular season starts due to a several health issues, was out of practice all week. The first major sign of Lance’s elevation to starter came with Garoppolo’s absence for a third straight day Friday.

Inman reported that Niners general manager John Lynch made it clear Friday morning that if Garoppolo couldn’t go, the team would then be forced to red light any action Sunday.

#49ers John Lynch on Garoppolo status for Sunday at #AZCardinals after missing past 2 practices: ‘He wanted to get out there, too. It’s painful. He’s been living in the training room. Today is critical. If he’s not our there, we go with Trey (Lance),'” Inman wrote.

Joining Garoppolo on the inactive list is cornerback K’Waun Williams. Tight end George Kittle is doubtful, while defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and linebacker Samson Ebukam are each listed as questionable, according to an online statement posted to the 49ers’ official Twitter account.

First Chance For Lance Comes Against NFL-Best Cardinals

Lance could arguably not find himself with a tougher set of circumstances surrounding his first start than those he’ll be faced with Sunday in Arizona.

The rookie will go on the road to an undefeated division rival, likely without the offense’s greatest weapon in Kittle, who would otherwise be at his disposal except for a nagging calf injury. Shanahan said the key to success then, is to keep everything as simple for Lance as possible.

“Just with this being his first start and stuff, just trying to give him stuff he’s comfortable with, stuff we’ve put him through,” Shanahan said of how he will help Lance succeed. “You don’t want to sit there and make up too much new stuff. There’s only a couple days to practice it, and I just want to make sure he’s as comfortable as possible.”

The 49ers and the Cardinals kickoff in the desert at 4:25 pm EST, which is 1:25 pm on the West Coast.