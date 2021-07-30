49ers Fans React to Trey Lance Throwing ‘Dime’ to George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their first official practice on Wednesday and not only did rookie quarterback Trey Lance officially ink his four-year, $34.1 million-dollar deal, but he also drew a lot of attention from fans.

Lance threw what one fan called a “dime” to star tight end George Kittle, who per-usual made a beautiful catch:

Lance’s four-year deal also comes with the fifth-year club option that is extended to all first-round draft picks. The salary for this year’s No. 3 pick is a fully guaranteed $34.1 million. His signing bonus is $22.1 million, and his cap hit for the 2021 season is $6.2 million.

Fans Hype Up Lance’s Arm

The 49ers Faithful threw out some hefty compliments to their future franchise QB:

Kittle “Hopes” Lance Goes After Garoppolo’s Job

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was adamant when talking to the media on Tuesday that there is no quarterback competition between Lance and Garoppolo at the moment.

There’s no open competition right now in terms of they’re getting equal reps with the same group,” Shanahan told reporters Tuesday (via 49ersWebzone). “Jimmy’s coming in as the one and Trey’s coming in as the two.”

Lance impressed during OTA’s and minicamp, but Shanahan still has his trust in the veteran over the rookie, as well as backups Josh Rosen and Nate Sudfeld.

“Going through OTAs and what he’s done, he’s our best quarterback in the building right now,” Shanahan said of Jimmy G. “So he’ll start out training camp that way, and we’ve got three other guys behind him.”

While Garoppolo is the projected Week 1 starter, that doesn’t mean Lance won’t have a shot to steal the spotlight if he performs well in the coming weeks and Kittle is all for a little competition.

“Jimmy loves the competition. He always has,” Kittle said. “He played behind Tom Brady for a long time. Every day, he’s going against one of the greatest of all time, but he’s trying to beat him out for his job, and I know Jimmy feels – I hope Jimmy feels — like he’s in the same position with just some competition behind him.

“And I hope Trey is going after Jimmy’s job because that’s what makes and breeds great football.”

