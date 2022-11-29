49ers Work Out Former College Basketball Player: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have had solid to dominant play from Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey at both tackles spots, but there isn’t much depth after them in the offensive tackle room.

So on Tuesday, November 29, the 49ers not only worked out a potential tackle candidate who was last in the AFC South, he happens to be a former college basketball player.

Tackle Once Played at NBA Legend’s Alma Mater & Starred Against National Power

Per the league’s transaction wire, tackle Brandon Murphy was the lone tryout for the 49ers.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Murphy was last seen in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing his deal on March 10.

So there’s now four IndState Alums on NFL rosters — former Sycamore MBB forward/center Brandon Murphy has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/jDLxOWarJZ — Tom James (@TJamesIndState) March 11, 2022

But long before he strapped on the pads, he laced up the basketball tops for four seasons at the NCAA Division I level.

Murphy was once a 6-foot-7, 270-pound forward option for Indiana State University of the Missouri Valley Conference from 2015-2018. The Sycamores are best known for being the alma mater of NBA legend Larry Bird.

In his first full season of action on the hardwood during the 2015-16 season, he once scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds while facing a nationally-ranked Butler Bulldogs team that went on to advance to the second round of the Midwest regional of the NCAA Tournament. But then in the following year, he scored nine points and snatched 10 rebounds as his Sycamores stunned Butler 72-71 on December 7, 2016 — handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Outside of his games against the in-state powerhouse, Murphy earned his first double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds against Eastern Illinois in the 88-85 double overtime win on December 21, 2016. Then, in his final college basketball campaign of the 20017-2018 season, Murphy became beloved at ISU with this buzzer beater:

Brandon Murphy lifts @IndStMBB over Northern Iowa at the buzzer! Sycamores win, 69-67 and improve to 3-2 in MVC play. pic.twitter.com/pwGx3fcBxz — WTWO Sports (@WTWOsports) January 11, 2018

He went on to average 4.7 points per game and 3.7 rebounds. He also went on to become an All-MVC scholar athlete in 2015-2016. Murphy had never played football before yet managed to transfer and suit up for the University of Memphis in 2018.

Not only did Murphy enter the league as a former basketball player, but as noted by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on March 10, Murphy worked at a YMCA and had a brief acting stint portraying an NFL Hall of Famer in a movie.

“Pretty unbelievable story: Brandon Murphy is a 26-year-old former Indiana State basketball player who was recently working at a YMCA and playing Orlando Pace in

Kurt Warner’s movie. Now he’s a real-life NFL player,” Pelissero posted.

Now, the 49ers became the latest to welcome him in for a work out session.

What Kind of Pass Rush Will 49ers Face Soon?

Meanwhile, Williams and McGlinchey have pass blocked on a combined 631 snaps according to Pro Football Focus — with McGlinchey protecting his edge more on 362 plays, which is the most among 49ers tackles.

McGlinchey has surrendered the most sacks at five. The 49ers as a unit, though, have only allowed 19 sacks this season. None of the other starting 49er offensive linemen — from Williams, to Aaron Banks, to Jake Brendel to also the guard duo of Daniel Brunskill and rookie Spencer Burford — have surrendered a sack up their side.

The 8-3 Miami Dolphins are walking into Levi’s Stadium with 25 sacks in tow for their huge Sunday, December 4 showdown. But 12 different defenders have recorded a sack and the Dolphins feature former first rounder Jaelan Phillips and three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram — who have combined for 8.5 of the Dolphins’ sacks.