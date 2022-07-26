Vernon Davis Reveals the 1 49ers Player Who Can ‘Dominate in Any Era’

Who on the San Francisco 49ers would’ve dominated next to Vernon Davis?

Better yet, who on the 2022 49ers roster could, as Davis put it, “dominate in any era?” Regardless if it was his era, the 80s or earlier? Is it Fred Warner? Deebo Samuel? Nick Bosa?

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end with S.F. and member of the 49ers’ Super Bowl 47 team revealed to Heavy which 49ers player fit that description — plus also shared how he had been watching this particular 49ers All-Pro since before he played college football.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

‘I Think he can Dominate in Any Era’

Davis is sticking with the tight ends. He’s a believer George Kittle fits the bill as that generational talent who would’ve thrived regardless of helmet, pads and cleat design.

“I think he can dominate in any era. I really do because of his intangibles and the things he can bring to the game,” Davis told Heavy.

In what ways does Davis believe the three-time Pro Bowler can thrive across different gridiron eras?

“You want a tight end that can create mismatches, and he does that really well,” Davis began. “He can get separation when matched up against a defender, he can block at the point of attack. He’s very strong blocking and running the ball when he has the ball in his hands. He brings a lot to the game. He can definitely play in any era, for sure.”

Davis Had Watched Kittle Before NFL Run

Fans of the 49ers know all about Kittle’s journey to the league: Going from being called a prospect who would be an “average backup or special teamer” to falling in the fifth round.

Yet, Davis saw the potential early in the physical and towering Kittle…before he arrived to Iowa City for Hawkeyes football.

“I think George Kittle was going to be an impact player. I actually saw him in high school and college a little bit,” Davis said.

And what did Davis see then out of the future fifth round selection and 49ers’ All-Pro?

“Just seeing him from his early days I knew he had everything that it took to become a really dominant tight end. And he showed it,” Davis said. “Look at him now and look at what he’s been able to do: He’s able to put up numbers and showcase his talent. It’s pretty good to see.”

Davis, who went on to catch 441 passes for 5,640 yards and scored 55 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the 49ers according to Pro Football Reference, concluded that Kittle is one of two current tight ends who reminds him of himself when he played. The other is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“Guys who can really stretch the field and run after the catch,” Davis said in describing both the Chiefs All-Pro and the 49ers star Kittle.

Davis Set to Host Special Awards Ceremony

The 38-year-old Davis will soon wear a suit and honor the best prep athletes in the nation, as he and legendary Super Bowl winning tight end Rob Gronkowski will soon host the 2022 USA Today High School Awards show set for Sunday, July 31.

The event will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Today High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA Today channel available on most smart televisions and devices. More information can be found here.

“It’s going to be awesome to showcase all these kids,” Davis said. “I mean, we’re talking about athletes from all 50 states being recognized. It’s going to be awesome.”