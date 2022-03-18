Veteran $3.125 Million Free Agent Sends Message to the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers backfield is already looking vastly different for the 2022 season, whereas the Miami Dolphins have added past 49er talent.

One of the latest key moves made by the franchise took place on Wednesday, March 16: The AFC team now led by former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is giving Raheem Mostert a one-year, $3.125 million deal to bolster their backfield.

Dolphins are giving former 49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert a one-year, $3.125 million deal, per his agent @TesslerSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Per Spotrac, the 29-year-old Mostert has $1 million guaranteed and a $750,000 signing bonus. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Mostert leaves the 49ers enjoying his most success despite being riddled with injuries: 1,610 career ground yards, 11 touchdowns and the epic four-touchdown performance he delivered to clinch the NFC title in January 2020 against the Green Bay Packers.

But on Mostert’s end, he leaves the Bay sending a final message.

Mostert’s Message to the Faithful

Mostert took to his Instagram account to send one more message to the fans who cheered for him through his injuries and losing playing time to younger running backs in the process.

“Man I don’t know where to begin,” was Mostert’s first words under his photo of him from the NFC championship game. But then came this lengthier post:

“To the Faithful, you guys gave me hope — a purpose to become the best player I can be. We’ve rode the wave together through both good times and bad. From having my first ever recorded TD against the Raiders to breaking my forearm the following series. To having my record-breaking performance in the NFC Championship game to playing in the Super Bowl and scoring a TD on the biggest stage, but unfortunately coming up short. I came in as a kid with a dream and left as your starting running back, team captain, and with memories on and off the field I’ll never forget. My family and I have loved the past 6 years in the Bay. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you enough. All love always, Mosterati.”

The 49ers Twitter account would go on and send their thank you online to Mostert, as well as other departing free agents Laken Tomlinson (New York Jets) and D.J. Jones (Denver Broncos).

Mostert isn’t the only running back on the 49ers who is on the move. Trenton Cannon has found his next NFL home: The Tennessee Titans.

Source: Titans sign Trenton Cannon, ST/RB who was with Niners last. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) March 16, 2022

The 27-year-old Cannon, who has 150 career rushing yards and one touchdown, had his signing official on Friday, March 18.

Titans agree to terms with Trenton Cannon. https://t.co/0QE8MK1iM2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2022

49ers Make One Crucial Signing

Four 49ers are on their way out. But one free agent is on his way into the Bay Area.

Reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers will add some needed special teams return ability in former Pittsburgh Steelers return ace Ray-Ray McCloud.

WR/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the #49ers on a two-year deal, per source. McCloud led NFL in punt return yards (367) and also caught 39 passes for the Steelers last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022

McCloud, who also plays slot receiver, comes over from the Steel City having secured his best season yet as a pro — having led the NFL with 367 punt return yards. Per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the deal was finalized on Friday morning and is worth two years and up to $10.4 million for the 25-year-old.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound McCloud will be with his fourth NFL franchise since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, having previously played for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers along with the Steelers.