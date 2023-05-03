49ers Give a Vote of Confidence to $4.61 Million Tackle After the Draft

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, one of the positions most fans and experts alike frequently mocked to the San Francisco 49ers was offensive tackle. On paper, it made sense; the 49ers lost Mike McGlinchey in free agency and only replaced him with Matt Pryor, a 2018 Philadelphia Eagles draftee who was used more as a utility man for the Indianapolis Colts from 2021 through 2022.

When asked about the decision to bypass the offensive line entirely during their post-draft media session, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan gave a vote of confidence to Colton McKivitz as they feel he’s shown enough in his time with the team to warrant a chance to start in McGlinchey’s place.

“Very much so. We believe in Colton. I’ll let Kyle talk a little bit about Colton as a player, but Colton, the Gold Helmet is a hard standard up there,” Lynch said via 49ers Webzone. “We give it to very few people. Colton was one of those when he came out of West Virginia. I think when he got here, we didn’t necessarily see that all the time, because he was shy. It kind of, it took him a little while, but I think over time, as his confidence grew, you started to see all those traits and qualities, the spirit as we call it, really start to show. And then, Colton’s sneaky talented as well and we like him a lot as a player. ”

Originally scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, McKivitz signed a two-year, $4.61 million extension to remain with the team until 2024, when he will become an unrestricted free agent. Though he may not have had McGlinchey’s level of hype coming out of college, his draft pedigree, or even his measurables – McKivitz is actually a below-average athlete when compared to McGlinchey, according to Mockdraftable – if McKivitz can take a step forward like Shanahan expects, he may be in-line for a fourth-year glow-up this fall.

Shanahan Believes McKivitz Could be the Next Jake Brendel

Discussing what he’s seen from McKivitz on the field, Shanahan echoed many of Lynch’s sentiments, comparing the progress he’s seen in the West Virginia tackle to that of Jake Brendel, San Francisco’s veteran center who just signed a four-year, $16.5 million extension after being named a Pro Bowl alternative in 2022.

“Yeah, I mean just getting an O-lineman to start in this league is really tough, especially how different playing in the league is than college, and the lack of preparation we get with how OTAs are this year, how much shorter training camp is, but you can win with Colton,” Shanahan said. “He’s been her for a while. When he has played we have won games with him. He did a h*ll of a job last year, or two years ago getting into the playoffs when he had to start unexpectedly against the Rams in Week 17 I think. But I look at Colton very similar to how [C] Jake [Brendel] was last year.

“We felt very good about Jake, but you never know until they get out there a ton, and you look in the draft to add depth and you always want to if there’s someone’s there that falls in that you think can beat out your starter, that’s really a good pick, but it’s not easy to find a guy, a pick 99 or later that can beat out Colton McKivitz, just like you don’t just find anyone for Jake Brendel last year. So, when you have guys who’ve played and you practice with a lot, and you have an idea about them, I get how not everyone else knows about them as much, because they haven’t seen them, but I mean we were going to that draft hoping to find depth and hoping to find some competition, but to go into that draft and think you’re going to find someone to start over someone like Colton, or as good as Colton can be and has been, would be very unusual.”

After watching eight offensive tackles come off the board in the first 86 picks, it’s understandable if the 49ers’ brain trust didn’t think any of the remaining players on the board rose to the level of McKivitz as an end cap opposite Trent Williams. Blake Freeland, the BYU offensive tackle who landed in San Francisco in many mock drafts, was the next tackle on the board at pick 106, and even Lance Zierlein considers him an incredibly raw prospect. With Matt Pryor added in free agency, the 49ers were able to secure depth without having to worry about the rookie wall, which both Shanahan and Lynch seem to believe is the right decision.

The San Francisco 49ers Like Matt Pryor’s Depth Potential

Though the decision to sign Pryor in free agency wasn’t widely celebrated back in March, Lynch believes the decision provided serious utility to the 49ers’ roster.

“Yeah, the thing I’d add, big shout out to [Director of Pro Personnel] R.J. Gillen and his staff,” Lynch said. “You go get a guy like [OT] Matt Pryor who’s started games and played at a high-level last year. Wasn’t as good, whatever happened in Indy [Indianapolis], I think their O-line struggled as a whole. They moved him over to the left side. He didn’t play as well, but we think Matt Pryor’s a guy who’s shown he can play. So, that gives you at least whoever we draft better be able to beat him out and we didn’t see that happening.”

Shanahan agreed, asserting that while Pryor may not start for the 49ers, he had a chance to be a player for the 49ers alongside 2021 fifth-round pick Jalen Moore, which wasn’t a guarantee for a player drafted at the end of the third round or later.

“And that’s the hardest thing too. In order, not just to play,” Shanahan added. “You talk about Colton, because you know him, but Matt Pryor we brought in free agency who we liked two years ago too, and then you’ve got Jalen Moore who’s been our swing tackle for a couple years, has played in games.

“So, it’s not only finding someone who can have a chance to compete with a starter, which we feel we’ve brought in some vets to do that, but if they can’t compete with a starter they have to beat out those vets to make the team, and when you look at a draft and when you look at O-linemen, and you’re sitting there and your first pick’s at 99 all the way down. We’re not just talking about who can come start at a position. We’re talking about who do we think can make the team, and you compare that to every single position. We believe the kicker for sure could, that’s probably why it was the pick there, and you see the safety. We’d love to get depth at every position and we can at every position, but we also got a good team that does have some depth and our first goal is that we hope that these draft picks can make our team, which isn’t easy to do.”