Joe Montana Reveals Rookie QB He Would’ve Taken Over Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is a fan of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

So much so, that the four-time Super Bowl champion with the ‘Niners would have drafted him over the No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

Speaking with College Football Live on ESPN on Tuesday, November 2, Montana said he would’ve gone with the first-year player out of Alabama over the North Dakota State standout Lance.

“If I were the 49ers, I would have taken (Jones),” Montana said on the show. “Nothing against (Lance), but (Jones is) more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations.”

Joe Montana on College Football Live: “I would have taken Mac if I was the 49ers… I think it’s funny, Alabama reminds me of the old USC the way they are producing quarterbacks” More high praise and more recruiting material for @AlabamaFTBL — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) November 2, 2021

Montana Touched on 49ers Situation Before

It’s not the first time the iconic 49ers QB has spoken about Lance and the ‘Niners.

In a September 28 conversation with Heavy’s Stephanie Otey, Montana touched based on the ‘Niners situation behind center.

“Trey’s out here and you’ve got a good guy in front of you who’s playing well already and he’s played well in the past,” Montana said. “Jimmy has to stay healthy and stay on the field.”

And, his interview with ESPN isn’t the first time he blurted out Jones as his preference at QB.

“I would have taken Mac Jones,” Montana said. “He kind of fits the bill. He’s mobile enough. Most of the guys you see win in the league are the guys that are in the pocket first. I mean, you look at Russell Wilson — people think he’s a runner. But he’s not a runner, he’s a pocket guy that can run when he has to. And I see Mac the same way.

“Everybody kind of doubts him because he’s had a great team around for all those years at Alabama. But you know he’s had success.”





Joe Montana Talks NFL Rookie QB Class & 49ers Super Bowl Chances NFL legend Joe Montana joins Heavy to discuss the 2021 rookie quarterback class, the 49ers QB situation and his partnership with Guinness and Notre Dame. 2021-09-29T04:52:20Z

Montana Compared Alabama to Past QB Factory

Montana is an avid fan of college football on Saturdays, to the point he’s become observant of which school is producing quality QB talent.

And Jones’ alma mater has captured “Joe Cool’s” attention.

“Alabama reminds me of the USC of old,” Montana told College Football Live. “They are putting out quarterbacks like crazy and I think the kid (Bryce Young) that is there now is fun to watch. Alabama has such great teams and are so far above other teams that their talent level usually carries them.”

Currently, Jones is leading all rookie quarterbacks with a 68.1% completion percentage. He’s also thrown for 1,997 yards, 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as the New England Patriots are 4-4 overall. According to nfl.com, the Patriots are currently slotted at No. 8 overall in the race for the AFC’s final wildcard spot.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are sitting at No. 9 behind the Minnesota Vikings and the NFC wildcard leader the Carolina Panthers in the NFC playoff scenario.

Lance has completed 52.1% of his passes for a 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through four games of action and has a rushing touchdown.