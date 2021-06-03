49ers Wide Receivers Hampered Heavily by Injuries: REPORT

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to dealing with injury problems and, early in voluntary workouts, one offensive group is navigating more than its fair share.

The Niners conducted a practice Wednesday, June 2, with several noticeable absentees at the wide receiver position. Cam Inman, of The Mercury News, reported that “mild injuries” kept Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James Jr. and Travis Benjamin off the field, while Deebo Samuel was away from the team dealing with a “family matter.”

Aiyuk is sidelined with a groin issue, while James Jr. has a hampered hamstring. Benjamin’s injury is to his calf.

Inman also reported that Jalen Hurd will not participate in this stage of voluntary workouts but is expected back when training camp begins later this summer, following successful knee surgery.

Niners’ Continue Search for Wide Receiver Depth

Widespread injuries throughout the WR ranks left Mohamed Sanu pulling duty as the team’s top receiver Wednesday. Wideouts Jauan Jennings and Trent Sherfield were also at the workout and fielded passes from quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance.

Inman noted that witnessing practice in person made clear the need for another reliable pass catcher on the roster. Though, that opinion is not especially new among those covering and/or cheering for the team.

Much has been made of a potential reunion between 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and All-Pro Julio Jones, of the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan served as offensive coordinator with Atlanta during the 2016-17 campaign, when the Falcons came desperately close to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

However, serious questions remain about whether the Niners have enough draft capital to meet the Falcons asking price, which has most recently been reported as a first-round pick. The 49ers gave up its first-round selections in each of the next two NFL drafts as part of a deal with the Miami Dolphins that ultimately landed Lance in the Bay Area.

San Francisco has the salary cap space to get a deal done, and both the Falcons and Jones have stated publicly their intentions to move on from each other. The Shanahan ties and the team’s “win now” roster are enough to keep the possibility alive, at least for now.

49ers Sign Wide Receiver Andy Jones

The Niners on Tuesday did sign a Jones to bolster the depth chart at WR, though not the Jones who would have gotten 49ers fans most excited.

Management reached a deal with 26-year-old journeyman Andy Jones, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #49ers are signing WR Andy Jones, per @AgentChristinaP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 1, 2021

Jones started his career with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He caught on with the Detroit Lions in 2018, which proved the most prosperous stop of his career to date.

Jones snagged 11 balls for 80 yards and one touchdown over the span of eight regular season appearances. It was the last season in which he earned a start with an NFL franchise.