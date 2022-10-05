49ers Say Goodbye To Journeyman With Starting Experience

Less than 24 hours after signing to the San Francisco 49ers‘ active roster, Willie Snead IV is officially back on the open market, as he was released following Monday Night Football.

Elevated to help provide parity to a wide receivers corps that was expected to be down Danny Gray in Week 4, Snead was signed to the active roster in place of Azeez Al-Shaair, who landed on IR with an MCL sprain, but failed to log a snap against the Los Angeles Rams. While that wouldn’t be the worst situation imaginable for the well-traveled veteran, as there are still 14 games to go in the 2022 NFL season, Snead’s path to the active roster became a whole lot harder moving forward, as it will either have to come with another team or as an elevatee from the Niners’ practice squad.

Fortunately, because Snead is a vested veteran, the 49ers won’t have to see if the Ball State product can pass through waivers before he re-signs with the practice squad, as he’s free to sign wherever he pleases.

Willie Snead IV Played An Important Role On The Practice Squad

In the NFL, practice squad players aren’t just important because they provide additional depth and insurance in case of injury. Sure, those aspects of the game are important and have come in handy for every team in the league, San Francisco included, but from a logistics standpoint, teams use their practice squad players to help with practice, namely on the scout team.

Heading into Week 4, Shanahan tasked Snead with “playing the role” of Ben Skowronek and Cooper Kupp to help sharpen his first-team defense’s iron, as he detailed in his media availability, as transcribed by 49ers WebZone.

“I think he played 18 this week, I think he mixed it up, it depended on the period, he was Kupp in some periods, but he also was playing 18’s role.”

If Snead returns to the practice squad, expect him to step into the shoes of receivers like Laviska Shenault, Olamide Zaccheaus, and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the leadup to the 49ers’ Week 9 bye week.

Danny Green’s Return Is Incredibly Anticipated

When the Niners used a third-round pick on SMU speedster Danny Green, it drew incredible intrigue from the fanbase. With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk locked in as the “YAC Bros,” and Jauan Jennings in place as a big-bodied 50-50 target on the outside, Green looked destined to become the deep threat the Niners offense was lacking, as his 4.33 40 time ranked fourth among wide receivers at the 2022 NFL combine.

Fortunately, Gray has the potential to be more than just a one-route wonder, as Lance Zierlein detailed in his draft profile on the SMU product.

Two-year starter on the FBS level with athleticism and play speed to project a continuing ascent at the next level. Gray stepped into a top playmaking role for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field. His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath. He needs to get a little stronger and limit the focus drops, but Gray has an inside/outside skill set with intriguing upside as a future WR3 with more work.

If Gray can become an underneath threat in addition to burning defensive backs down the field on go and post routes, the Niners’ offense will only become even more dynamic, especially as Garoppolo’s shoulder returns to 100 percent.