How Blockbuster Wilson Trade Impacts the 49ers & Jimmy Garoppolo

For the first time in a decade, the San Francisco 49ers will no longer enter an NFL season having to prepare for Russell Wilson twice a year.

In a stunning move, plus the first blockbuster free agent trade of the 2022 offseason, the longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback who led the franchise to their first and only Super Bowl title in the 2014 season was traded to the Denver Broncos, as first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

What are the ‘Hawks getting in return? Among them is the now former Broncos quarterback and Ex-second rounder Drew Lock.

The final player traded from the #Broncos to the #Seahawks is Noah Fant. The #Broncos believe in Albert Okwuegbunam taking over. That's the trade folks. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

But now there’s three questions: Is Lock the answer for the Seahawks?

Second one: What impact does Wilson’s trade really have on the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo? Who many NFL experts believe is the next quarterback to be with a new franchise later this month?

Now would be a great time to announce the Jimmy Garoppolo trade pic.twitter.com/htw1lvfCmv — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 8, 2022

Finally, the third: Any chance Garoppolo could become a division rival of the 49ers now that the Seahawks have a quarterback opening?

Jimmy Garoppolo, YOU are a SEATTLE SEAHAWK — SFBigfoot (@sfbigfoot1) March 8, 2022

Impact on Jimmy G

The first good news on the morning of Tuesday involving Jimmy G featured an Aaron Rodgers angle: As the longtime Green Bay Packers great not only announced his return, but his new rich deal was also announced.

But this only impacted Garoppolo.

That's good news for the Jimmy Garoppolo trade market. https://t.co/NUUPMcORXw — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) March 8, 2022

Now with Wilson heading to the Rocky Mountains, this further enhances Garoppolo’s value on the trade market. Here’s what Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game wrote following the Wilson deal:

“You can argue that Garoppolo is now the most desirable veteran quarterback available, considering that Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson is still a big question mark with lawsuits stemming from sexual misconduct allegations. Carson Wentz could reportedly be traded this offseason while others like Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota are free agents. Garoppolo’s shoulder might give teams cause for concern, but he’s still got two NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance to his resume.”

But there’s more: Could the Seahawks make the aggressive push to try and nab Jimmy G? And could the 49ers make a deal with a rival?

Garoppolo to Seahawks Potential

Honestly, in scrutinizing Seattle’s situation behind center, Garoppolo to the Seahawks does sound like an ideal fit for both parties. Here’s why:

Garoppolo would give the Seahawks a veteran quarterback who played in a Super Bowl and NFC title game in a span of three seasons.

Seattle has traditionally been a run-first offense under Pete Carroll. Garoppolo already plays in a run-based scheme under Kyle Shanahan.

The Seahawks have two 1,000-yard receivers in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf (though Lockett is the subject of trade rumors).

Lastly, if Seattle has any desire to leapfrog both the 49ers and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams atop the division, the ‘Hawks will need a veteran behind center who knows both.

However, the thought of the 49ers sending away their once franchise quarterback to a division rival would be “hard to imagine” as Espinoza put it:

“It’d be hard to imagine the 49ers trading Garoppolo up to Seattle and keeping him in the division. Assuming that, the 49ers lost a potential trade partner in the Broncos Tuesday, but were helped by Rodgers’ decision to stay put. Wilson’s big trade haul also bodes well for the 49ers, who are probably seeking a package centered around a third- or second-round pick, at best, for Jimmy G. All things considered, I’d say that Tuesday’s developments give the 49ers leverage to continue to demand a solid return in a Garoppolo trade.”

Matt Barrows of The Athletic also doesn’t see a Garoppolo to Seattle move.

Seattle suddenly in QB market. No way 49ers would deal Jimmy Garoppolo in the division, right? Would Seattle even want him? Garoppolo has 85.4 passer rating vs. Seattle with five TDs, five INTs and two injuries (2020 high ankle, 2021 calf strain). — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 8, 2022

And there are other teams still in the market for a quarterback upgrade. Names like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers still come to mind. But again:

And also just like that, the Seahawks need a starting QB — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 8, 2022

By the way, the 49ers will now face this AFC West gauntlet next season, which includes the now former division rival: