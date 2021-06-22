49ers To Hold Workout for Ex-Broncos CB: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to re-sign cornerback Richard Sherman and it looks like they might not be going to after all.

Instead, the 49ers are expected to work out free agent cornerback Kayvon Webster, according to Niners’ insider Akash Anavarathan.

Looks like the #49ers will be working out veteran FA CB Kayvon Webster next week, along with a few other teams. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) June 21, 2021

This won’t be the first time Webster worked out in front of the 49ers. He was last invited to the Bay Area back in May of 2019, but a deal never came about.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Webster Was a Former Third-Round Pick

Webster, 30, was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round (9th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He spent four seasons in Denver where he played a key role on special teams and was a part of the Broncos’ 24-10 Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos declined Webster’s fifth-year option in 2017 and he signed a two-year contract with the LA Rams. He started 11 games in his first season as a Ram before suffering a brutal Achilles injury in Week 14. The Rams released him ahead of the 2018 season due to a failed physical.

Once better, he was picked up by the Houston Texans in 2018 on a one-year deal but a quad injury kept him sidelined. He then had two short stints with the New Orleans Saints and Washinton Football Team.

In eight seasons, Webster has amassed a combined 129 tackles, 23 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in six seasons.

Webster would join a cornerback trio as a backup that features Emmanuel Mosely, Jason Verrett, and K’Waun Williams. We should expect a bigger impact from Mosely this season, but if Verrett fails to stay healthy, this trio could be in some big trouble–––which is why another veteran addition could help.

Where Will Richard Sherman End Up?

Sherman may not have found a new home, but he isn’t in a hurry and knows exactly who he wants to play for––a contender.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman recently told Bloomberg “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Sherman has been in talks with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and yes, the 49ers.

Sherman was injured for most of the 2020 season and missed 11 games total with a calf injury. The problem is that he’s not going to be the All-Pro corner he once was in his younger days nor bounce back from injuries like he used to. But it wasn’t too long ago in 2019 where he played a pivotal role in the 49ers’ Super Bowl appearance.

Of the teams listed above, the 49ers stand out as a true contender this season. Whether or not head coach Kyle Shanahan decides to take a second look at him remains a mystery, until then, they’ll be settling for a visit from Webster.

READ NEXT: