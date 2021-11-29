49ers WR ‘Pissed Off’ Vikings Star Patrick Peterson, Says NFL Analyst

Brandon Aiyuk did more than torch the Minnesota Vikings during the 34-26 San Francisco 49ers victory on Sunday, November 28.

He got on the bad side of one All-Pro defender on the Vikes, says one NFL analyst and beat reporter.

Aiyuk only caught three passes in the eight-point win…but he shredded the Vikings for an average of 30.3 yards a catch. One of those grabs includes this solo victory Aiyuk had on Peterson in the first clip of this reel:

Brandon Aiyuk has been a dawg during the #49ers resurgence: Aiyuk has racked up 245 yards on 20 receptions and two TDs over the last four games

But that wasn’t the only reason why Peterson became angry at Aiyuk from what later ensued.

In this clip via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, there was this wrestling match between Aiyuk and the multiple Pro Bowl cornerback:

Brandon Aiyuk body slamming Patrick Peterson, then earning a 15-yard penalty

Brandon Aiyuk body slamming Patrick Peterson, then earning a 15-yard penalty

David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers through The Athletic, then let it be known on Monday, November 29: The former Arizona State star got under the skin of the veteran All-Pro…which Lombardi believes is a good thing for the 49ers offense.

“It didn’t take long for Brandon Aiyuk to piss off Patrick Peterson yesterday. Bodes very well for the 49ers if they keep getting under opponents’ skin like that,” Lombardi said in his tweet on Monday, November 29. “There’s that identity, that verve, that swagger that really wasn’t there early. It’s rooted in blocking physicality.”

Aiyuk Showed Versatile Side in Home Victory

On a receiving unit that already has the explosive versatility of Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk showed added versatility against the Vikes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Aiyuk got his yards in the intermediate and deep center of the field. Matt Bowen of ESPN points out that Aiyuk has thrived the most on in-breaking routes and schemed throws off the play action:

More on the #49ers… WR Brandon Aiyuk in his last four games — 19-of-25 targets, 291 yards receiving (15.32 YPC). In-breakers, schemed throws off play-action, quicks (catch & run). Volume/production here. Playing fast on tape, too.

Aiyuk, though, run blocked on 34 plays — the most among the WR unit. Here’s one clip where he showed zero hesitation in taking on a linebacker:

Brandon Aiyuk taking out linebackers and George Kittle lead blocking at 250 pounds

Aiyuk Also Showing Growth in 49ers Offense

Aiyuk wouldn’t be the receiver he is now if it weren’t for taking things personal, as he said back on November 19.

“Taking it personal, every rep, every play, every day in practice type of thing,” Aiyuk said via ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner. “One play is over and the next one comes and treating every single play like the first play.”

It all stemmed from a closed door meeting Aiyuk had with his head coach Kyle Shanahan — which has since sparked the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lombardi himself has noticed a much different, plus much focused Aiyuk.

“Scary to think where 49ers would be if they hadn’t handled the Brandon Aiyuk situation properly,” Lombardi said in his Sunday tweet. “Three huge catches for 91 yards + (and) more good run blocking today. This pass attack needs to deliver in limited opps (opportunities) to fuel the run game. Aiyuk is now reliably and explosively doing that.”

On Sunday, Aiyuk’s play got under the skin of one renowned defender, but it clearly ignites the 49er offense. To further boot, Aiyuk busted this celebration dance after the final kneel down, which also likely detested some Vikings: