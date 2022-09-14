NFL Writer Declares 49ers ‘100%’ Don’t Have A Trey Lance Problem

After a summer of hype, expectations, and the least competitive quarterback competition of all time, Trey Lance officially made his first start of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Soldier Field to face off against the Chicago Bears.

Finally, fans would find out if the former third-overall pick out of North Dakota was ready to lead Kyle Shanahan’s offense to the promised land, or if his added abilities as a rusher would be overshadowed by a lack of competency as a passer. At best, Lance would put on a masterclass the likes of which would be recalled fondly for years to come. And at worst? Well, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the team; that’s something, right?

No, over the course of 60 minutes played out over roughly three hours, fans would finally have the opening scene to the 2022 “Trey Lance Story.”

The results were tough to watch, though not exclusively because of something Lance did or didn’t do.

Taking the field for one of the rainiest days in the history of the city of Chicago, Lance and company turned in an ugly affair that saw the Niners out-gain the Bears in basically every statistical category but points scored and slowly watched a rambunctious first half transform into a disappointing loss spurned on by self-inflicted wounds and poor decisions made at the worst possible time. Some called Lance an outright bust, Bears fans laughed at John Lynch for trading up to draft him over Justin Fields, and even the most staunch supporters of QB5 had to scratch their heads and wonder what happened.

Would the 49ers have to soon turn to Garoppolo as Peter King predicted? Or would the Niners not allow one inclement weather day to rain on Lance’s parade? Fortunately, Benjamin Solak, an NFL Staff Writer for The Ringer, combed through the tape and came out with a definitive declaration: Lance is not the 49ers’ problem.



The Offensive Line, Not QB Play, Hurt The San Francisco 49ers?

After combing through San Francisco’s Week 1 tape, Solak delivered the following assertion to his 76 thousand fans on Twitter:

Finished the Niners’ film. 49ers absolutely, clearly, 100% DO NOT have a Lance problem. He had some rough plays, some great ones. Fine debut. They DO have an iOL problem. Constant interior pressure. Missed blocks in (the) running game. Lance’s legs saved them from an even worse day.

Solak works for The Ringer and was hired due to his NFL knowledge, so his evaluation is worth considering, but do the numbers back it up? That answer is a bit more complicated.

Pro Football Focus Tells A Different Tale Of The Niners’ Tape

According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers had seven players who finished out Week 1 with an overall offensive rating of 70 or higher: tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Juan Jennings, guard Aaron Banks, tackle Mike McGlinchey, running back Elijah Mitchell, tight end Tyler Kroft, and guard Spencer Burford. The only offensive lineman who didn’t finish out the week with an above-average offensive grade was Jake Brendel, the team’s center who was thrust into the tough position of replacing Alex Mack after his offseason retirement.

Though Lance did finish out the game with a slightly higher overall PFF offensive rating than Brendel, earning a 53.7 versus a 51.2, both ratings fell in the bottom-quarter percentile league-wide, which, objectively speaking, isn’t ideal. Still, Week 1 is just that, one week in an 18-week regular season, and the numbers of every player on the team will go up or down with an increasing sample size, as few expect to see Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel, a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers, finish out the year with sub-50 offensive ratings.

Did the interior of the Niners’ offensive line allow pressure, as Solak suggested? Yes. Did Lance get the Niners out of some troubling situations with his legs and keep the game closer than it could have been? Yes as well, but as PFF pointed out, Lance’s on-field efforts contributed to the team’s loss too, which is certainly part of the team’s problem.