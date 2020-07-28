Jadeveon Clowney Sends Strong Message to NFL Team

As NFL training camps begin, Seattle Seahawks free-agent Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for a home. Former Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald is already recruiting Clowney to join him on the New York Jets. McDougald posted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Clowney noting the pass rusher wants the Jets to “come get him.”

“Spoke to my boy @clownejd today, told me to the tell the @nyjets to come get him!!” McDougald tweeted. “Let’s make it happen 🙏🏾.”

Spoke to my boy @clownejd today, told me to the tell the @nyjets to come get him!! Let’s make it happen 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RDbNZGWUiN — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) July 27, 2020

McDougald was the Seahawks’ starting strong safety last season, but Seattle opted to move him along with three future draft picks to acquire Jamal Adams from the Jets. Former Seahawks offensive linemen George Fant also took to Twitter to try to get Clowney to make a move east.

“Pull up! @clownejd,” Fant noted on Twitter.

Adams Is Recruiting Clowney to Re-Sign With the Seahawks

The Seahawks have not given up on re-signing Clowney, and the newest member of the team is already at work trying to get the pass rusher to come back to the Pacific Northwest. Adams retweeted a message from ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps telling Clowney to “come back to Seattle.”

“Hey @clownejd with the addition of @Prez the Seahawks are easily the best place for you to get that Super Bowl ring!” Heaps noted. “Come back to Seattle!”

Adams added his own message to Clowney along with the retweet.

“No question about it!” Adams added.

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Still in Play’ for Clowney

The Adams trade along with recent roster cuts has given the Seahawks additional cap room, and it will be interesting to see if they make one last run at Clowney. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks are “still in play” for Clowney.

“That’s enough [cap space] for the veteran edge rusher the Seahawks are still seeking,” Bell noted. “And, yes Jadeveon Clowney is still in play for Seattle. He has been the team’s top offseason priority to re-sign. The three-time Pro Bowl end remains a free agent. He’s awaiting team facilities to open across the league this week so he can leverage the offers he got from Seattle this spring. Clowney has been unable to get physical examinations from other team doctors to prove himself medically worth a new, rich contract, because facilities have been closed by the coronavirus since March.”

The Jets ‘Never Had Serious Interest’ in Clowney

Jets players may be recruiting Clowney but that does not make the Jets a likely landing spot. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported in June that the Jets “never had serious interest” in signing Clowney.

“Flush with salary-cap space now that most of Trumaine Johnson’s onerous contract is off the 2020 books, the New York Jets have enough flexibility to make a serious run at free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney,” Cimini explained. “Except that’s not part of the plan. While the Jets-Clowney speculation has lingered throughout the offseason, the truth is they have never had serious interest — and their position hasn’t changed even with $11 million in cap relief from Johnson.”

Teams can have a change of heart on players, but so far Jets general manager Joe Douglas has not shown much interest in coming to get Clowney. It will be worth watching to see if Clowney begins meeting with teams now that NFL training camps are open across the league.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade