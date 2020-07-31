Seahawks Planning Additional Signings & Roster Moves: Report

The Seattle Seahawks just completed a blockbuster trade for Jamal Adams, but it looks like they are not done adding to their current roster. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps reported that Adams was “not the last move for the Seahawks.”

“This is not the last move for the Seahawks and particularly on defense,” Heaps noted.

It is worth pointing out that Heaps was all over the Seahawks’ interest in Adams weeks before the trade was completed. Heaps expects the Seahawks to make a move on the defensive line next and mentions four players to watch: Damon “Snacks” Harrison, Mike Daniels, Tim Jernigan and Marcell Dareus.

“Those are four defensive tackles that could really help you in terms of run-stuffing ability and I think would really round out this defensive line pretty nicely,” Heaps noted. “So expect a move on that defensive line either during training camp or as they approach the season.”

The Seahawks Have a Rumored Interest in ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Much has been made about the Seahawks pass rush, but nothing appears close to happening on the Jadeveon Clowney front. All signs point to the Seahawks next move being to add depth at defensive tackle. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks have shown an interest in adding either Harrison or Jernigan.

“Per a league source, Seattle continues to have interest in former All-Pro defender Damon Harrison,” Smith noted. “The team also has kept tabs on ex-Eagles starter Timmy Jernigan, who has been on the market since a multi-year deal with the Texans fell through in June after he didn’t pass a physical.”

Harrison played last season for the Lions but is best known for his time with the Giants and Jets. The veteran defensive tackle is unsure about playing in the upcoming season given he has a newborn.

“Veteran DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has options as a free agent, but with a newborn at home and other family concerns, he’s still gathering info to make an educated decision on whether he’ll play in 2020, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted. “One of the top defenders still available.”

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Both Antonio Brown & Josh Gordon

The Seahawks could make additional moves on both sides of the ball as the team has been mentioned as a landing spot for Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. Seattle has some familiarity with Gordon as they claimed the receiver off waivers last season. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December and has applied for reinstatement. The receiver is awaiting the NFL’s decision on his status for the upcoming season and if he will be suspended for additional games.

Brown is more of a wild card but Russell Wilson appears to be pushing for the Seahawks to sign the receiver. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that Brown will likely find out soon from the NFL about his likely suspension.

“But, as noted above, the Seahawks added some cap room over the weekend and appear to have enough to make it work with Brown,” Condotta reported. “…The Seahawks, though, would bank heavily on Brown’s relationship with Wilson and Wilson’s influence to smooth out his transition to Seattle. In other words, you can’t rule out the Seahawks signing Brown, even if it still seems unlikely.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade