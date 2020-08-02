49ers Throw Shade at Seahawks After Jamal Adams Trade

The San Francisco 49ers do not appear to be fans of the Seattle Seahawks recent trade. The Niners were one of seven teams listed on Adams’ preferred trade destinations, but general manager John Lynch indicated they were never in conversation with the Jets. During a recent inerview on KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show, Lynch appeared to take a subtle jab at what the Seahawks gave up in the deal to land Adams.

“With Jamal Adams, you saw all the trade capital that they had to give up, which the Seahawks – good for them – they made that decision,” Lynch said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “You also got to pay the man. That’s one of the reasons he’s not in New York. Being up there against it (the cap) with what’s happening with the camp due to the pandemic, it just wasn’t a reality for us.”

The NFC West has become a bit of an arms race with several teams making significant roster moves over the offseason. The Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the start of the free agency period. San Francisco is focused on retaining their own players including George Kittle, but Lynch noted that he takes it as a compliment that the franchise is being mentioned in the rumors.

“Yes, our division is getting better,” Lynch noted. “We understand that. That’s why we’re working so hard to get better. …I love it seems to be that every guy that’s up for a trade that we’re involved. I love that people talk about the Niners. But I try to be truthful. We’re talking about (George) Kittle. We’re trying to save room for him.

Niners’ WR Debo Samuels Appeared to Troll the Seahawks After the Trade

The Seahawks-49ers was a major rivalry at the height of the Pete Carroll era in Seattle and appears to have returned last season after a brief hiatus. The Niners edged out the Seahawks on the final week of the regular season to win the division. Seattle and San Francisco will enter the upcoming season as the two NFC West favorites with Los Angeles and Arizona looking improved as well.

49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel was not impressed with the Seahawks acquisition of Adams. Samuel noted on Twitter that he “ain’t never feared a soul” on the football field.

“Yes the Seahawks got Jamal,” Samuel noted. “Y’all can stop writing me talking crazy lol. DEEBO ain’t never feared a soul on that gridiron or in real life.”

The 49ers Were Recently Linked to Jadeveon Clowney

A recent Pick 6 report connected the 49ers with free-agent Jadeveon Clowney. It may not seem likely, but Seahawks fans would hate to see Clowney suit up in a Niners uniform.

“Per Source, the 49ers have recently expressed interest in Free Agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney,” Pick 6 tweeted. “Seemed to be just testing the waters, and nothing is imminent.”

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Clowney is not close to making a decision and could sit out training camp before signing with a team.

“Spoke to several NFL sources involved in the Jadeveon Clowney pursuit. All expressed that they don’t believe his signing is coming ‘soon’,” Robinson noted on Twitter. “One pointed out that Clowney didn’t report until the end of August last year and may be inclined to do the same this year with his signing.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade