Seahawks Running Back Is a Major Standout in Chris Carson’s Absence

Chris Carson has been in and out of training camp as he continues to deal with a death in the family, but Seattle Seahawks rookie DeeJay Dallas has taken advantage of his opportunities. Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are among those who have praised Dallas’ performance so far in training camp.

The Seahawks selected the former Miami running back in the fourth round, and he has already impressed in training camp. With Rashaad Penny likely to start the season on the PUP list, there is a growing buzz that Dallas could receive some of his passing downs work when the season begins. After the Seahawks’ recent scrimmage, Pete Carroll admitted that he is “surprised that it’s been so clear that he fits in the throwing game.”

“He’s done a really nice job,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a real natural athlete. He’s played quarterback in his background, he’s been a receiver. At the running back spot, he brings some talent and background running routes and getting out of the backfield and feeling really comfortable in situations getting down the field and catching and all. So he’s done a nice job for us to kind of establish that we can count on him already, he has those talents. He’s right in it. He’s getting involved in special teams, that’s going to be a big factor for him. But I’m surprised that it’s been so clear that he fits in the throwing game. Not that he hasn’t run the ball well, he’s done fine there too, but he’s probably ahead of where we would have expected him in the throwing game.”

Dallas Is Also Competing to Return Kicks for the Seahawks

Part of Dallas’ appeal when the Seahawks selected him in the draft was his versatility. Dallas has experience on special teams and is competing to return kicks for the Seahawks this season. The former Hurricanes running back had 115 carries for 693 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Dallas also added 14 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Once Carson returns, the Seahawks will have a lot of depth at the position, even with Penny expected to miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Seattle signed Carlos Hyde over the offseason who has also been getting a lot of carries in Carson’s absence.

Wilson on Dallas: ‘He’s Been Special for Us’

Wilson has praised Dallas throughout training camp highlighting the running back as one of the standouts. The Seahawks franchise quarterback called Dallas one of his favorite rookies and noted the running back has been “special” so far in practices.

“He’s caught the ball extremely well, he runs it well, he’s got great vision,” Wilson told Sports Illustrated. “He just brings great enthusiasm to the game, so I’ve been fired up about DeeJay and he’s one of my favorite guys on the team as a rookie. He’s been special for us.”

Carroll has also praised Travis Homer who received a lot of work late in 2019 after Carson was lost for the season. The Seahawks are hoping they will not have to sign free-agent running backs heading into the playoffs as they did in 2019.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Pass Rusher Sent to Hospital as Scrimmage Halted Early