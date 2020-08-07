Seahawks Make Final Decision on Jadeveon Clowney: Report

As we enter the fifth month of the Jadeveon Clowney watch, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be going in a different direction with the season fast approaching. NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the Seahawks “appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney.” Silver added on NFL Network that the Seahawks price they are willing to pay Clowney has come down, while the pass rusher’s target is rising.

“Early in free agency, Clowney turned down an offer that would have paid him more than $15 million in 2020,” Silver noted. “He continues to seek a deal that he believes reflects his value, but thus far no team has been willing to meet his price.”

ESPN’s Josina Anderson believes Clowney’s waiting game will eventually pay off. Anderson noted on Twitter that “Clowney’s leverage has at least pointed back in the upward direction with some teams” citing the number of opt-outs that have happened across the NFL.

“Interestingly if you look at things, quietly Jadeveon Clowney’s leverage has at least pointed back in the upward direction with some teams, in comparison to a month ago, when you look at trades that have happened, opt-outs, no-shows,” Anderson explained. “In that regard, patience has helped, for now.”

The Seahawks have been linked to Everson Griffen & Clay Matthews

Silver noted that the Seahawks have shown an interest in both Everson Griffen and Clay Matthews. Both players have a connection to Pete Carroll dating back to his college coaching days at USC.

“While the Seahawks appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney, who wants more than they’re willing to pay, the team has interest in two veteran free agent pass rushers: LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen,” Silver tweeted. “A deal could happen soon.”

Both have a strong history of getting to the quarterback as exhibited by each player’seights sacks last season. Griffen fits the profile more of a traditional edge rusher that the Seahawks could use, while Matthews would be a hybrid floating between linebacker and defensive end.

The Seahawks’ Highest Offer to Clowney Was Reportedly $16 Million Annually

During an interview with ESPN 710 Seattle, Silver reported that the Seahawks’ highest offer to Clowney was around $16 million annually with incentives. This offer appears to no longer be on the table as the Seahawks have moved on to other options. Earlier this offseason, Carroll sounded confident with current construction of the Seahawks’ defense with the additions of Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.

“You can see we certainly went after the issues,” Carroll noted, per USA Today. “It didn’t work out right and Ziggy [Ansah] wasn’t able to get to his true form at any time last year because of his shoulder and all that. We did not get the production on the edge that we wanted, so we went and addressed it. Getting Bruce Irvin in the program was really important for us because Bruce can play the SAM [linebacker] spot and be the Leo [edge rusher] – he’s done both – so that gave us a sense of security that we had some flexibility from the start, but then to get Benson Mayowa to come in, who had a very solid year, he’s played the position, the Leo spot, and then in the draft, we get two guys who we really liked and are really pass rush-oriented guys that can help us speed-wise and in the rotations.”

