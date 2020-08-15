Jets Throw Shade at Seahawks While Making Jamal Adams Prediction

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams does not have faith in how the Seahawks will use Jamal Adams. Williams implied that the Seahawks run a simple scheme and wondered if Adams will get “bored” in Seattle.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety-type things and all the different complexities, maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do,” Williams noted to SNY TV. “…He had maybe his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he’s had.”

Williams took a subtle jab at Pete Carroll’s defensive scheme, but the Jets coach does bring up a valid question. How will the Seahawks utilize Adams? It is hard to imagine that the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks for a player they do not plan to use all over the field just as the Jets did last season.

One of Adams’ big contributions was on blitzes as the safety had 6.5 sacks last season which would have led the entire Seahawks team. As for Adams, he believes his best days are ahead of him with the Seahawks.

“I got a whole other level that I can tap into… #Prez,” Adams noted on Instagram.

Carroll on Adams: ‘He’s an Attack-Oriented Guy’

All indications are the Seahawks will use Adams to his full capabilities. Carroll has raved about the new Seahawks safety since he arrived in Seattle. The Seahawks coach described Adams’ style as “aggressive” and an “attack-oriented guy.”

“One of the things that the style of his play, is that he’s really aggressive,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s an attack-oriented guy. The kind of guys I’ve seen in years past, that when they see things, they don’t hesitate, they go, and they’re very, very decisive and very physical and creative as well. It takes creativity to see the opportunities and then seize those opportunities, and he’s got all of that—great burst physical nature, and then also the athleticism to make the plays happen. He’s really good in coverage one-on-ones, he’s good in zone stuff, so it just all fits. We had a very dynamic duo in years past when Kam (Chancellor) and Earl (Thomas) were here. Those guys were entirely different players, I mean they couldn’t have been further—one guy was huge, the other guys the smaller guy—just a huge difference in their in the talent that they brought, but yet we incorporated their stuff, hopefully we tried to, that was the illustration of approach to highlight the uniqueness of the players.”

Adams Took Shots at Jets Coach Adam Gase Prior to Being Traded

Williams’ comments are just the latest in a summer full of heated discussion from both Adams and the Jets. Prior to being traded, Adams was critical of the Jets organization and made particularly pointed remarks about Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams added. “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—– and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams has also gone back-and-forth with former Jets teammate Le’Veon Bell. The Jets running back recently said he believes Adams forced his way out of New York.

