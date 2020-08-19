Russell Wilson Makes Strong Statement on Antonio Brown & Josh Gordon

Russell Wilson did not hold back when asked about the rumors that has linked the Seattle Seahawks to free-agent wide receivers Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. During an interview with CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Wilson confirmed that he worked out with Brown over the offseason, which many fans discovered after the receiver posted highlights from their session on Instagram.

“Antonio, I was able to work with him this offseason,” Wilson explained. “He is one of the best receivers of all-time. So, anytime you can get a guy like that, we [are] always into that idea, for sure. We want playmakers and the more playmakers you get, the harder it is. You know, our division is a tough division.”

The Seahawks have also been connected to Gordon who the team claimed off waivers last season. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December and is awaiting the league’s decision on his application for reinstatement. Wilson also sounded like he would love to throw passes to Gordon again this season.

“Josh came in with us last year and he was just such an amazing energy, in terms of how he loved the game,” Wilson noted. “I pray for him all the time. That’s my guy. Hopefully, he can play in the league again because I know he is a special, special person that’s gone through a lot. I know he lost his brother last year, a pretty heavy year [for him]. I think, at the same time, some of the plays that he can make. He was one of the best receivers in the game. He was really catching fire with us early on when were able to get him the ball.”

Here is a clip of Wilson’s comments on the receivers.

Sorry about some of the other links. Promise this one works from my chat with @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/Qk3YmSiO1j — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 19, 2020

Pete Carroll Described Antonio Brown’s Future as a ‘Complex Situation’

Brown faces an eight-game suspension for the upcoming season, and the league could add additional punishment depending on his ongoing legal cases. Prior to the suspension news, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll responded to the Brown rumors early in training camp, noting it could be something they explore more “down the road.”

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

The Seahawks Appear to be Open to the Idea of Re-Signing Gordon If He Is Cleared to Play

While the Seahawks have remained vague about Brown, the team appears more open to the idea of bringing back Gordon if he is cleared by the NFL. Carroll admitted that the Seahawks were “very open to that thought” depending on what the NFL decides on Gordon’s future.

“It’s not in our hands,” Carroll noted, via ESPN. “Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

Gordon is one of several players waiting on a ruling for their potential reinstatement. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler retweeted a message from Randy Gregory noting that Gordon was also in the dark about his future.

“Gregory is not alone here. Josh Gordon in similar boat, waiting for clarity at uncertain time,” Fowler tweeted.

