Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Gets First Pick-6 vs. Russell Wilson [WATCH]

Jamal Adams is making his presence felt at the beginning of the Seattle Seahawks training camp. Adams snagged an impressive interception against Russell Wilson then did his best Deion Sanders impression high-stepping into the end zone. Here is a look at Adams’ first interception against Wilson as a member of the Seahawks.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell described the play noting the safety “strutt[ed] 100 yards” into the endzone. Wilson’s pass was intended for Greg Olsen in the endzone, but Adams ran it back the other way.

“Jamal Adams shines again,” Bell tweeted. “Leaps, intercepts Russell Wilson red-zone pass at goal line, struts 100 yds to other end zone high-stepping as Tyler Lockett chases. Seahawks lovin what they got in Adams.”

Adams’ interception came during the Seahawks’ first training camp practice with shoulder pads.

“Today’s the first day we put on shoulder pads, which is good to get back to that part of the game, which is kind of the real part,” Pete Carroll told Seahawks.com.

Wilson Admired Adams ‘From a Distance’

The good news for Wilson is that Adams is now wearing a Seahawks jersey. The Seahawks quarterback admitted that he has been a fan of Adams long before the recent trade.

“I’ve always admired Jamal, from a distance,” Wilson told The News Tribune. “I got to see him coming in, as a younger player, first or second year or whatever, and (saw) just the kind of leader he was and just the energy that he brought to the field, at Pro Bowls and stuff like that. Just really admired his juice, his energy, his focus everyday on the field. He was dialed in. He’s already done that, already, in the walkthroughs and the practices that we’ve had here. You can tell that he processes so quickly. He knows how to get sacks. He knows how to make plays. He has a knack for the ball.”

Adams Called Wilson the ‘Ultimate Pro’

Adams may have gotten the better of Wilson on the play, but the Seahawks safety has a lot of respect for his new quarterback. Adams told ESPN 710 Seattle that he first met Wilson while working out at UCLA.

“The first time I met Russ had to be at UCLA, back in the summer, last summer. I met him working out, and a couple of the guys obviously go out there to work out,” Adams noted. “He was one of those guys who just told me he had a lot of respect for me. It was good to hear that obviously from the best quarterback in the league. I’m definitely going to ride with that. He’s a guy that’s the ultimate pro. He does it from the time he walks into the building until the time he leaves. Even off the field, he’s still working on his craft. My hat goes off to him.”

The Seahawks made two key additions to the secondary this offseason with separate trades for Adams along with Quinton Dunbar. Seattle is poised to have one of the top secondaries in the NFL this season.

