Seahawks Cut Player for Sneaking Guest into Team Hotel: Report

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll continuously preaches that it is all about the team, and one rookie corner is on his way home after finding that lesson out the hard way. Cornerback Kemah Siverand was released earlier this week after attempting to sneak in a female visitor to the team hotel, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Siverand’s visitor was decked out in Seahawks apparel, but the team was still able to catch the incident on tape.

“The Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources,” Pelissero noted on Twitter. “Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. The woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work.”

Siverand and other undrafted rookies already face an uphill battle to make the final roster. There were no on-field workouts during the offseason and teams are limited to just a few weeks of actual practices prior to the start of the season. This means there are fewer opportunities for late-round picks and undrafted rookies to impress teams. Prior to his brief stint in Seattle, Siverand played at Oklahoma State after previously transferring from Texas A&M.



No Guests Are Permitted at the Team Hotel

The NFL looks different than ever before with new COVID-19 protocols. Pelissero reported that one new addition to the rules for this season is no guests at team hotels.

“One more note on the wildest story of camp so far…A July 3 memo to clubs said all hotel accommodations for players during camp must comply with NFL-NFLPA Team Travel Protocol, which states: ‘Room visits are permitted only by members of the Traveling Party.’ No guests,” Pelissero tweeted.

Carroll admitted that the team is not planning to create a makeshift bubble like other NFL organizations. It does appear that the majority of rookies are staying at a team hotel where strict rules are being enforced. Carroll has emphasized that for the Seahawks the bubble is about a mentality when they leave the team’s facility rather than being one location.

“We don’t bubble like the NBA did or the NHL did, in the same fashion, but don’t think for a second that we aren’t in a bubble,” Carroll explained at the beginning of training camp, per The Seattle Times. “That bubble is the conscience we can hold — always protect the team, rule No. 1 is in effect. It’s crucial that we do a great job with this.”

Siverand’s Guest Tried to Blend in With a Seahawks Hoodie

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Siverand’s guest tried to camouflage herself with a Seahawks hoodie. Siverand’s plan was sniffed out by the Seahawks which led to his release.

“The woman attempting to visit CB Kemah Siverand at Seattle’s team hotel was wearing a Seahawks hoodie pulled up over her head, I’m told,” Breer tweeted. “So … not the most elaborate plan. Or disguise. Somehow, security personnel was able to flag the hijinks on camera.”

