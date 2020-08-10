Dalvin Cook’s Relative Among the Latest Seahawks Roster Cuts

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have released running back Anthony Jones and cornerback Brian Allen. The Seahawks made headlines after the draft by signing Jones as an undrafted free agent who is Vikings’ Dalvin Cook’s uncle, per NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread.

The former Florida International running back has an inspiring story as Jones survived a shooting and went on to continue his college football career. Allen spent the majority of last season on the Seahawks practice squad.

Neither player was expected to make a significant impact this season, but the moves mean the Seahawks have three additional open roster spots. With all of the rumors connected to the Seahawks, the cuts have some wondering if additional signings are on the way. The Seahawks can carry 80 players during the preseason and have until September 5 to trim their roster to 53, per NFL.com.

While Jones is technically Cook’s uncle, the Vikings receiver described their relationship as more like brothers.

“I stayed with my grandmother all my life, which is his mother,” Cook noted, per 247 Sports. “It’s just been me and him all our life. That’s all we know.”

The Recent Roster Cuts Could Mean More Seahawks Signings Are on the Way

Seattle could keep the additional roster spots open, but it would be odd timing if there are not any signings on the way. The Seahawks have plenty of time to trim their roster before the deadline.

“Typically this time of year, releasing two fringe players would just be ordinary roster shuffling,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith tweeted. “But Seahawks have some cap space to work with and there are plenty of veterans they’ve been looking at in recent weeks.”

Most notably, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported the Seahawks have shown an interest in veteran pass rushers Everson Griffen and Clay Matthews. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks add one of these players or another veteran given the recent moves.

“While the Seahawks appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney, who wants more than they’re willing to pay, the team has interest in two veteran free agent pass rushers: LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen. A deal could happen soon,” Silver reported on Twitter.

John Ursua Had a Negative COVID-19 Test After the Initial Positive Result

The NFL announced on August 9 that wide receiver John Ursua was placed on the Seahawks’ COVID-19 list. During an interview with KHON’s Rob DeMello, Ursua revealed he initially tested positive for COVID-19 but a day later the results were negative.

If Ursua continues to have negative tests, the initial COVID-19 results will be viewed as a false positive and the receiver can rejoin the Seahawks rather than being required to maintain an extended quarantine.

“Hawaii’s John Ursua receives negative COVID-19 test one day after positive, awaits results of third test during isolation from Seahawks,” DeMello tweeted.

Prior to Ursua’s recent test, the Seahawks were one of the few NFL teams who had not placed a player on the COVID-19 list. Ursua is expected to compete for snaps this season as a slot receiver.

