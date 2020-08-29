Jadeveon Clowney Sends Message to Seahawks & NFL Teams

As we reach the two-week mark before the NFL season starts, Seattle Seahawks free-agent Jadeveon Clowney remains without a team. While there have been plenty of reports, Clowney has remained mostly quiet throughout the free agency process. Clowney ended his silence by posting a video of his workouts on social media.

“Dawgwork!!!!!!!!!” Clowney noted on Instagram along with the video.

Clowney has undoubtedly heard the questions about his work ethic that have circulated throughout the offseason. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein reported that all indications are Clowney is in great shape and has been working out in Houston. Zierlein noted on the Move the Sticks podcast that he believes some of the work ethic concerns have been overblown.

“What is interesting, for a guy who does have the reputation, and I’ve heard some of the same things behind the scenes, in terms of the work ethic here with the Texans as well. However, I will say, and this is to his credit, when the lights are on and the kickoff is kicked, he plays hard,” Zierlein explained. “If you watch him and isolate him on tape, he is chasing from the backside. The plays where usually guys who don’t have the great motors will gear it down, you don’t really see that with Clowney and that’s a little unusual for me based on his perceived work ethic and some of those issues.”

Here is a look at the workout video Clowney posted.

Duane Brown on Clowney: ‘He’s Working. He’s in Shape.’

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown has remained in contact with Clowney throughout the offseason. Brown noted that Clowney has been working hard to remain in shape.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit – not trying to pressure him into making a decision, just to keep in touch with him,” Brown said, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s like a little brother to me. Just making sure he’s good, his family is good. He’s working. He’s in shape. I’m just waiting to see how this thing plays out. If we have him back, that would be great. If not, I understand the business side of it.”

NFL Teams Are Reportedly Concerned About Clowney’s Potential for Injury Without a Training Camp

Clowney has been waiting out the market hoping injuries could potentially boost his value, but so far the pass rusher has not found a team that is willing to meet his asking price. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that teams are concerned about Clowney’s chances of an injury without a training camp. Robinson described Clowney’s market as getting worse rather than improving.

“[Clowney] is a younger player and he’s carrying his weight better, but he also has a history of little nagging things and also some serious things,” one general manager told Yahoo Sports. “It doesn’t have to be a major [injury] like McCoy. If [Clowney] comes in now and then has some kind of soft-tissue thing that drags on, that could be a months-long thing or even a season-long thing. And I know we’re going to see more of the soft tissue stuff as the pads come on. He might think he’s avoiding something by sitting out and taking his time, but it’s not a positive at all in my opinion. Especially with all the other things we’re getting used to.”

