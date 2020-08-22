Jamal Adams Sends Message to Seahawks With Must-See Hype Video

Jamal Adams has made it clear that his one goal for this season is for the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl. Adams doubled-down on this idea by posting a hype video on social media that interspersed the Seahawks coming up short last season with clips of his offseason trade rumors.

“There is only one reason we play this game: to win,” Adams noted in the caption. “We’ve all worked with that goal in mind, focused on winning a Super Bowl. I’m hungry, motivated, and honored to be a part of this squad that fights to make it happen.”

The video shows clips of Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister being stopped on the one-inch line by the 49ers, just short of the goal line. The Niners secured the NFC West in the Week 17 rivalry matchup. There are also clips of the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the Packers along with footage of the offseason coverage of Adams’ trade rumors alternated throughout the short video.

Here is a look at the highlight video that Adams posted.

There is only one reason we play this game: to win. We’ve all worked with that goal in mind, focused on winning a Super Bowl. I’m hungry, motivated, and honored to be a part of this squad that fights to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/yxqP6FCw72 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) August 18, 2020

Russell Wilson Responded to Adams’ Video With ‘#WinItAll’

Russell Wilson is on board with Adams’ message and retweeted the video along with a note of his own. Wilson co-signed the Seahawks keeping their eyes on the Super Bowl adding the #WinItAll.

“One Goal. #WinItAll Let’s Go! 🏆 @Prez,” Wilson tweeted.

Heading into the offseason, Wilson was vocal about his desire for the Seahawks to add “superstars”. Seattle began free agency mostly quiet choosing to sign players to team-frendly deals. Just before the start of training camp, the Seahawks finally made their big splash by acquiring Adams in a blockbuster deal with the Jets. Wilson appears to be thrilled over the Seahawks’ new addition, calling the safety “one of the best players in the game.”

“Jamal’s a fiery guy,” Wilson explained, per Pro Football Talk. “I love him. He’s passionate about the game, he’s one of the best players in the game, for sure, one of the best defensive players. He can do it all. He’s got the energy, he’s got the passion, he’s got the energy, he’s got the knowledge. He brings something, for sure, to our team, not just for the defense, for our whole football team. He’s a great leader. He’s going to be a great football player for a long time. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

The Seahawks Are 7th in the Super Bowl Odds

According to OddsShark, the Seahawks are seventh in the current Super Bowl odds at +1700. The Seahawks find themselves in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. While Adams is one of the best safeties in the league, his time with the Jets was full of losing seasons. Adams had the perfect response to Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wondering if the safety will be “bored” with the Seahawks scheme.

“G-Dub, man, he definitely misses me,” Adams told ESPN 710 Seattle (via Seahawks.com). “I would have to say that a lot of them miss me over there. But, I don’t think I’m going to get bored winning. That’s how I look at it, so I’m going to be all right.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider