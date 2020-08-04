Seahawks Break Their Silence on Josh Gordon Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to re-signing Josh Gordon, and Pete Carroll did little to pour cold water on the rumors. Carroll characterized Gordon’s situation as “not in our hands” but added that the Seahawks are “very open” to bringing the receiver back.

“It’s not in our hands,” Carroll explained, per ESPN. “Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December and applied for reinstatement over the offseason. The wide receiver is still awaiting word on his status for the upcoming season. Carroll’s comments indicate there is a good chance the Seahawks re-sign Gordon if the NFL reinstates the wide receiver. Even if reinstated, Gordon could still be suspended for a period of time in 2020.

The Seahawks Are Expected to Sign Gordon If He Is Reinstated by the NFL

Multiple reports have indicated the Seahawks are expected to sign Gordon if the NFL reinstates the wide receiver. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps noted he a “fully expects” the Seahawks to sign Gordon.

“I am fully confident that when Josh Gordon gets reinstated into the league that he will become a Seahawk,” Heaps explained.

There appears to be a mutual interest between Gordon and the Seahawks. The wide receiver has remained in the Seattle area even after his suspension.

“I feel confident in that. Josh Gordon wants to be a Seahawk and I think the Seahawks feel very good about him in terms of what he would do against the cap in the sense that he would not cost much, he would be a veteran-minimum player and they have great familiarity with him,” Heaps added.

The Seahawks Have Also Been Linked to Antonio Brown

The Seahawks have also shown an interest in Antonio Brown, but Gordon is still widely viewed as a more likely signing. Carroll did not dismiss the idea that the team is looking into signing Brown, but it does not sound like something that would happen any time soon. Brown has been suspended by the NFL for eight games, and if Gordon faces discipline it would likely be for a lot less time.

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

